College Park, Md. — Michigan went through its ups and downs during the grind of Big Ten play.

There were the lower-body injuries to junior forward Isaiah Livers. There was the one-game suspension for senior guard Zavier Simpson. There was the broken nose for junior guard Eli Brooks.

There was the 2-6 start that saw the Wolverines fall behind early in the race. There was the five-game win streak that saw them make a push. Then there was the stumbling finish as they dropped three of four to close out the regular season.

Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) loses the ball next to Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) and center Jon Teske (15) during the first half. (Photo: Nick Wass, AP)

By the end of it, Michigan found itself sitting in ninth place in the conference standings with a 10-10 mark. But while the record may seem mediocre on the surface, the Wolverines feel far from it heading into the postseason.

“The Big Ten is a hard conference,” senior center Jon Teske said after Sunday’s 83-70 loss to No. 9 Maryland at the Xfinity Center. “We struggled out of the gate, we got a little win streak and now we've struggled lately. We've just got to bounce back. Yeah, our record says we're 10-10, but I think we're still a really good team.”

And Teske isn’t the only one. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon thought Michigan could’ve been in the same situation as the Terrapins if it had good health: Celebrating a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

“That could’ve been a championship team there if Livers would’ve played all season,” Turgeon said. “Think about that. They lost five games without him in league play. We beat them by four in the league. They could’ve been a championship team.”

Freshman wing Franz Wagner added he feels the Wolverines are better than what their record shows and they are capable of playing with every team in the league.

“Some games we just gave away that we didn't have to give away, but at the same time we still lost all those 10 games,” Wagner said. “You've just got to own it. We made a lot of mistakes during the season.

"We've got to be more consistent every game during the whole season. You can always have winning streaks, losing streaks but you've got to be able to keep the same level of play, especially defensively. I think it's most important that we do that every game and I think we can because we've showed it in the past.”

Even though Michigan fell short of what it wanted to accomplish in conference play, sophomore guard David DeJulius was already ready to turn the page with the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments on the horizon.

"We talked about a fresh season now, a new start,” DeJulius said. “Everyone is 0-0. We can't get it back now. We have to move forward, and we have two championships ahead of us."

No foul

Wagner sat the final 12 minutes of the first half after he picked up his second foul while stripping the ball away from Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith under the basket.

However, Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Wagner both said the official who blew the whistle admitted he made the wrong call and there shouldn’t have been a foul at all.

"Crazy,” Wagner said. “I think that changed the game to be honest.”

With Wagner on the sideline, the Terrapins went on to build a 13-point halftime lead. Howard said he was never tempted to bring Wagner back in because he didn’t want him to pick up a third foul before the break.

"We were scrambling,” Howard said. “Franz, he's a big part of our team. Not only on the defensive but on the offensive end with his outside shooting, his length, the way how he attacks the basket with force…As you've seen at the beginning of the second half when Franz was in the game, he started to give us that offensive punch that we needed.”

Slam dunks

Simpson was called for another flagrant foul after a video review for ripping an opponent’s jersey.

Just like the Ohio State game last month, the foul occurred in the final minute when Simpson was falling to the ground after being fouled on a layup attempt and grabbed the jersey to break his fall.

Simpson initially shot his first free-throw attempt before officials noticed the torn jersey and went to the monitor. After review, Simpson was assessed the tech and his fifth foul, which sent him out of the game. Howard picked Teske to replace Simpson and shoot his second free throw attempt.

… Simpson is shooting 38.4 percent (10-for-26) from the free-throw line over the past six games.

… Michigan commits Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams as well as former Wolverine Mortiz Wagner were on hand for the game.

