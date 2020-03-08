College Park, Md. — Michigan was aiming to crash Maryland’s charged-up party.

With the No. 9 Terrapins celebrating Senior Day and playing for a share of their first Big Ten regular-season title, the No. 25 Wolverines had a shot to ruin it all.

Maryland guard Eric Ayala reacts during the first half. (Photo: Nick Wass, AP)

Instead, Michigan turned in a woeful defensive performance and couldn’t stop Maryland as it fell, 83-70, in the regular-season finale Sunday at Xfinity Center.

The Wolverines shot 48 percent (24-for-50) from the field but allowed the Terrapins to shoot a season-high 56 percent (28-for-50). It was the highest shooting percentage by an opponent against Michigan this season.

Sophomore guard David DeJulius had 20 points off the bench, freshman wing Franz Wagner scored 15 and senior guard Zavier Simpson had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Michigan (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten).

BOX SCORE: Maryland 83, Michigan 70

Senior guard Anthony Cowan finished with 20 points and eight assists to lead four double-digit scorers for Maryland (24-7, 14-6). Sophomore forward Jalen Smith finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, sophomore guard Eric Ayala added 19 points and sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins scored 15.

After a rough defensive showing in the first half, Michigan chipped away at the 13-point halftime deficit as the offense heated up. Simpson was able to get into the paint and Wagner got to the rim for a driving layup to cut it to 47-40 with 15:47 to play.

But the defensive problems persisted for the Wolverines. Ayala knocked down a 3-pointer to push the lead back to double digits. Then after Wagner converted a three-point play and Simpson buried a 3-pointer, Maryland answered back with a layup from Smith and 3-pointer from Wiggins to make it 56-46 with 12:37 to go.

More: 'I love this place': Michigan's Austin Davis grateful to have fifth year granted

Michigan’s offense continued to stay hot as the Wolverines fought their way back into it. Junior forward Isaiah Livers made two free throws to cap a 7-0 spurt and trim it to 56-53 at the 10:21 mark.

Once again, the defense couldn’t hold. Maryland countered with six straight points to create some separation before Ayala buried another 3-pointer and put Michigan back in a double-digit hole, 65-55, with 6:54 remaining.

The Wolverines managed to cut the deficit to seven twice down the stretch but could get no closer as the Terrapins continued to trade baskets before securing their share of the conference title at the free-throw line.

Michigan didn’t initially seem fazed by the environment and got off to a solid start by generating open looks. But the Wolverines ran into early trouble as the quality of their shot attempts dipped, the misses piled up and Wagner picked up two fouls by the 11:52 mark.

The problems worsened as Michigan’s defense failed to get stops after Maryland opened the game 5-for-13 from the field. Ayala bookended a 14-2 run with a pair of jumpers and Maryland pulled ahead, 18-9, with 10:13 left in the first half.

DeJulius hit a pair of 3-pointers to keep Michigan within striking distance, but the defense continued to offer little resistance. Wiggins countered with a deep ball and threw down a dunk as the Terrapins used a 7-0 spurt to extend the lead to 27-15 at the 5:50 mark.

Even when Michigan managed to cut the deficit to single digits in the final two minutes, it didn’t last long. Maryland quickly pushed it back to double digits and used a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Smith to take a 41-28 lead into the break.

After failing to build some momentum heading into the postseason, Michigan will head into the Big Ten tournament as the No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 seed Rutgers for the third time this season. The teams will meet at noon Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

