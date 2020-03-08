Michigan’s opening matchup is already set for next week’s Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

Due to Saturday’s conference results, the Wolverines are locked into the 8-9 game and will play Rutgers at noon Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Michigan and Rutgers will meet for a third time this season when they square off in the Big Ten tournament. (Photo: Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media, AP)

Northwestern’s upset over Penn State ended Michigan’s slim chances of grabbing the No. 7 seed, while Rutgers’ win over Purdue secured its spot as either the No. 8 or 9 seed and guaranteed a third meeting with Michigan.

The outcome of Michigan's regular-season finale at Maryland on Sunday will only affect whether the Wolverines are the No. 8 seed (a win) or the No. 9 seed (a loss) in the bracket.

The Wolverines swept the regular-season series against the Scarlet Knights. Michigan won the first meeting, 69-63, on Feb. 1 at Madison Square Garden. Then on Feb. 19, the Wolverines won the rematch in Piscataway and handed the Scarlet Knights their lone home loss of the season with a 60-52 victory.

If Michigan beats Rutgers a third time, it will advance to face the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals on Friday. The top seed will either be Wisconsin, who clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title on Saturday, or Michigan State.

