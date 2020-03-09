For the second straight season, Michigan’s starting point guard and standout freshman earned Big Ten honors.

Senior guard Zavier Simpson was named All-Big Ten second team for the second year in a row by the coaches and media, while Franz Wagner was named to the conference’s All-Freshman team on Monday.

Michigan guard Zavier Simpson

Simpson, a two-year captain and three-year starter, saw his numbers improve as he took on a larger role in his final season. He’s averaging a career-best 12.9 points and 7.9 assists, with the latter statistic leading the Big Ten and ranking second in the nation. He’s also shooting a career-high 47.6 percent from the field, including 36 percent on 3-pointers.

After elevating his play and finding another gear late in the season, Wagner became the 10th Wolverine to earn a spot on the league’s freshman team and second in a row after Ignas Brazdeikis won Freshman of the Year last year.

Wagner is tied for third on the team in scoring (11.6 points), second in rebounding (5.6) and made 3-pointers (41) and ranks first in steals (34). Over the past seven games, he’s averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.

In addition to Simpson and Wagner, two other Wolverines were also recognized. Junior forward Isaiah Livers earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention nod from the media and redshirt junior center Austin Davis was Michigan’s Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.

Big Ten men's basketball awards

All-Big Ten teams (coaches)

First team

► Luka Garza, Iowa (unanimous selection)

► Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

► Jalen Smith, Maryland

► Cassius Winston, Michigan State (unanimous selection)

► Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Second team

► Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

► Zavier Simpson Michigan

► Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

► Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

► Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Third team

► Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

► Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

► Geo Baker, Rutgers

► Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

► D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

Honorable mention

► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

► Marcus Carr, Minnesota

► Trevion Williams, Purdue

► Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

All-freshman team

► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (unanimous selection)

► Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (unanimous selection)

► CJ Fredrick, Iowa

► Franz Wagner, Michigan

► Rocket Watts, Michigan State

All-defensive team

► Jalen Smith, Maryland

► Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

► Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

► Jamari Wheeler, Penn State

► Nojel Eastern, Purdue

Player of the year

► Luka Garza, Iowa

Defensive player of the year

► Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Freshman of the year

► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Sixth man of the year

► Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

► Greg Gard, Wisconsin

All Big Ten teams (media)

First team

► Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

► Luka Garza, Iowa (unanimous selection)

► Jalen Smith, Maryland

► Cassius Winston, Michigan State

► Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Second team

► Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

► Zavier Simpson, Michigan

► Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

► Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

► Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Third team

► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

► Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

► Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

► Marcus Carr, Minnesota

► Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

► Darryl Morsell, Maryland

► Isaiah Livers, Michigan

► Cam Mack, Nebraska

► Myreon Jones, Penn State

► Trevion Williams, Purdue

► Geo Baker, Rutgers

► Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

► D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

Player of the Year

► Luka Garza, Iowa

Freshman of the year

► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Coach of the year

► Greg Gard, Wisconsin

