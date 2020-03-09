Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News final Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019-20 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News final Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019-20 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Michigan State (22-9, 14-6) – The Spartans closed the regular season winning five straight, including four in a row over ranked opponents, to capture a share of their third straight Big Ten championship. Xavier Tillman has been outstanding all year, but Cassius Winston has been rolling as well, while Rocket Watts and Aaron Henry (11) have come alive as MSU heads into March will plenty of momentum. Last week: 1.
1. Michigan State (22-9, 14-6) – The Spartans closed the regular season winning five straight, including four in a row over ranked opponents, to capture a share of their third straight Big Ten championship. Xavier Tillman has been outstanding all year, but Cassius Winston has been rolling as well, while Rocket Watts and Aaron Henry (11) have come alive as MSU heads into March will plenty of momentum. Last week: 1. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6) – The Badgers have been on a tear to cap off the regular season, winning eight in a row to share the conference championship. It was quite the turnaround after the Badgers were barely a .500 team around the first of the year. However, they overcame their share of adversity and now head to the Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 seed. Last week: 6.
2. Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6) – The Badgers have been on a tear to cap off the regular season, winning eight in a row to share the conference championship. It was quite the turnaround after the Badgers were barely a .500 team around the first of the year. However, they overcame their share of adversity and now head to the Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 seed. Last week: 6. AJ Mast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Maryland (24-7, 14-6) – It wasn’t exactly the finish the Terrapins were looking for, as their conference lead that looked insurmountable disappeared down the stretch with three losses in the final five games. The Terps were able to pull things together enough to win on Sunday and grab a share the of the Big Ten title, but momentum clearly has left them headed into the postseason. Last week: 2.
3. Maryland (24-7, 14-6) – It wasn’t exactly the finish the Terrapins were looking for, as their conference lead that looked insurmountable disappeared down the stretch with three losses in the final five games. The Terps were able to pull things together enough to win on Sunday and grab a share the of the Big Ten title, but momentum clearly has left them headed into the postseason. Last week: 2. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Illinois (21-10, 13-7) – Like most teams in the Big Ten, Illinois went through its own tough stretch, losing four in a row back in early February. Since then, though, the Fighting Illini went on a four-game winning streak and won five of their final six games. The lone loss left them a game behind the conference champions, but the Illini have restored their confidence headed to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 4.
4. Illinois (21-10, 13-7) – Like most teams in the Big Ten, Illinois went through its own tough stretch, losing four in a row back in early February. Since then, though, the Fighting Illini went on a four-game winning streak and won five of their final six games. The lone loss left them a game behind the conference champions, but the Illini have restored their confidence headed to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 4. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Ohio State (21-10, 11-9) – Despite losing the regular-season finale at Michigan State on Sunday, the Buckeyes have effectively righted the ship. After an outstanding nonconference season, things crumbled for Ohio State early in Big Ten play, but the Buckeyes entered the MSU game winners of four in a row. They were short-handed, but should be close to full strength and headed to the postseason with plenty of optimism. Last week: 5.
5. Ohio State (21-10, 11-9) – Despite losing the regular-season finale at Michigan State on Sunday, the Buckeyes have effectively righted the ship. After an outstanding nonconference season, things crumbled for Ohio State early in Big Ten play, but the Buckeyes entered the MSU game winners of four in a row. They were short-handed, but should be close to full strength and headed to the postseason with plenty of optimism. Last week: 5. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (20-11, 11-9) – It’s been a bit of a mixed bag all season for the Hawkeyes and the final two weeks of the season were no different as Iowa lost three of its last four. Big man Luka Garza (55) almost certainly will be named Big Ten Player of the Year, but he hasn’t gotten much help the last two weeks. They will need to turn things around quickly if they expect to make any sort of run in March. Last week: 3.
6. Iowa (20-11, 11-9) – It’s been a bit of a mixed bag all season for the Hawkeyes and the final two weeks of the season were no different as Iowa lost three of its last four. Big man Luka Garza (55) almost certainly will be named Big Ten Player of the Year, but he hasn’t gotten much help the last two weeks. They will need to turn things around quickly if they expect to make any sort of run in March. Last week: 3. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Michigan (19-12, 10-10) – Finding consistency has been an issue for the Wolverines for most of the Big Ten season, and that was magnified over the last few weeks. After five straight wins, it looked like Michigan was going to make a run at the conference title, but just one win in the last four games has the Wolverines wondering if they have what it takes to make some noise in Indianapolis this week and in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 8.
7. Michigan (19-12, 10-10) – Finding consistency has been an issue for the Wolverines for most of the Big Ten season, and that was magnified over the last few weeks. After five straight wins, it looked like Michigan was going to make a run at the conference title, but just one win in the last four games has the Wolverines wondering if they have what it takes to make some noise in Indianapolis this week and in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 8. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
8. Rutgers (20-11, 11-9) – The Scarlet Knights haven’t had a winning season in conference play since 1991 as members of the Atlantic 10, so it’s safe to say this season has already been a rousing success. But things aren’t ending here for the Rutgers, as they’re as likely as any team to make a run in the conference tournament and most likely will be part of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. Last week: 9.
8. Rutgers (20-11, 11-9) – The Scarlet Knights haven’t had a winning season in conference play since 1991 as members of the Atlantic 10, so it’s safe to say this season has already been a rousing success. But things aren’t ending here for the Rutgers, as they’re as likely as any team to make a run in the conference tournament and most likely will be part of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. Last week: 9. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Penn State (21-10, 11-9) – The Nittany Lions will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time under coach Patrick Chambers, but the way they’ve closed the season doesn’t have many believing there will be a long run. Penn State won only one of its final six games and capped things off by losing by double digits at Northwestern, hardly a confidence builder headed to the postseason. Last week: 7.
9. Penn State (21-10, 11-9) – The Nittany Lions will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time under coach Patrick Chambers, but the way they’ve closed the season doesn’t have many believing there will be a long run. Penn State won only one of its final six games and capped things off by losing by double digits at Northwestern, hardly a confidence builder headed to the postseason. Last week: 7. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Purdue (16-15, 9-11) – The Boilermakers have been limited all season, but two wins in the final three games still has Matt Painter’s group on the NCAA Tournament bubble. What it will take in this week’s Big Ten tournament to bolster the resume enough is hard to tell, but getting to the championship game on Sunday would give them a shot. Last week: 10.
10. Purdue (16-15, 9-11) – The Boilermakers have been limited all season, but two wins in the final three games still has Matt Painter’s group on the NCAA Tournament bubble. What it will take in this week’s Big Ten tournament to bolster the resume enough is hard to tell, but getting to the championship game on Sunday would give them a shot. Last week: 10. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Indiana (19-12, 9-11) – Most projections have the Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament at this point, but they’d be wise to add another win or two at this week’s Big Ten tournament. With just one win in the last four games, momentum clearly isn’t on the Hoosiers’ side, but if they can manage to reach the quarterfinals on Friday, it might be enough to keep marching. Last week: 11.
11. Indiana (19-12, 9-11) – Most projections have the Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament at this point, but they’d be wise to add another win or two at this week’s Big Ten tournament. With just one win in the last four games, momentum clearly isn’t on the Hoosiers’ side, but if they can manage to reach the quarterfinals on Friday, it might be enough to keep marching. Last week: 11. AJ Mast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota (14-16, 8-12) – It’s been a difficult season for the Golden Gophers, who won just three games since the beginning of February and fit in a couple of three-game skids in the process. Daniel Oturu (25) is one of the best big men in the country and the Gophers were in almost every game they played, but simply couldn’t close the deal. Only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship will get the Gophers in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 12.
12. Minnesota (14-16, 8-12) – It’s been a difficult season for the Golden Gophers, who won just three games since the beginning of February and fit in a couple of three-game skids in the process. Daniel Oturu (25) is one of the best big men in the country and the Gophers were in almost every game they played, but simply couldn’t close the deal. Only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship will get the Gophers in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 12. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (8-22, 3-17) – How about that finish to the regular season for the Wildcats, who won two of their final three games, upsetting Penn State in the finale on Saturday to get a win over a team other than Nebraska. The Wildcats almost certainly will make a quick exit this week from the conference tournament, as the attention turns toward a dramatic improvement next season. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (8-22, 3-17) – How about that finish to the regular season for the Wildcats, who won two of their final three games, upsetting Penn State in the finale on Saturday to get a win over a team other than Nebraska. The Wildcats almost certainly will make a quick exit this week from the conference tournament, as the attention turns toward a dramatic improvement next season. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Nebraska (7-24, 2-18) – With two of their best players — guard Cam Mack and Dachon Burke (11) — suspended for the finale at Minnesota, it was no wonder the Cornhuskers lost their 16th straight game. How quickly Fred Hoiberg can turn things around in Lincoln is tougher to determine. He’ll have plenty of roster decisions to make in the offseason, one that will begin after what is likely to be a 17th straight loss at the conference tournament. Last week: 14.
14. Nebraska (7-24, 2-18) – With two of their best players — guard Cam Mack and Dachon Burke (11) — suspended for the finale at Minnesota, it was no wonder the Cornhuskers lost their 16th straight game. How quickly Fred Hoiberg can turn things around in Lincoln is tougher to determine. He’ll have plenty of roster decisions to make in the offseason, one that will begin after what is likely to be a 17th straight loss at the conference tournament. Last week: 14. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    For the second straight season, Michigan’s starting point guard and standout freshman earned Big Ten honors.

    Senior guard Zavier Simpson was named All-Big Ten second team for the second year in a row by the coaches and media, while Franz Wagner was named to the conference’s All-Freshman team on Monday.

    Simpson, a two-year captain and three-year starter, saw his numbers improve as he took on a larger role in his final season. He’s averaging a career-best 12.9 points and 7.9 assists, with the latter statistic leading the Big Ten and ranking second in the nation. He’s also shooting a career-high 47.6 percent from the field, including 36 percent on 3-pointers.

    More: Xavier Tillman named Big Ten Defensive Player of Year; Cassius Winston, Rocket Watts earn honors

    After elevating his play and finding another gear late in the season, Wagner became the 10th Wolverine to earn a spot on the league’s freshman team and second in a row after Ignas Brazdeikis won Freshman of the Year last year.

    Wagner is tied for third on the team in scoring (11.6 points), second in rebounding (5.6) and made 3-pointers (41) and ranks first in steals (34). Over the past seven games, he’s averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.

    In addition to Simpson and Wagner, two other Wolverines were also recognized. Junior forward Isaiah Livers earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention nod from the media and redshirt junior center Austin Davis was Michigan’s Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.

    Big Ten men's basketball awards

    All-Big Ten teams (coaches)

    First team

    ► Luka Garza, Iowa (unanimous selection)

    ► Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

    ► Jalen Smith, Maryland

    Cassius Winston, Michigan State (unanimous selection)

    ► Lamar Stevens, Penn State

    Second team

    ► Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

    Zavier Simpson Michigan

    Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

    ► Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

    ► Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

    Third team

    ► Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

    ► Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

    ► Geo Baker, Rutgers

    ► Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

    ► D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

    Honorable mention

    ► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

    ► Marcus Carr, Minnesota

    ► Trevion Williams, Purdue

    ► Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

    All-freshman team

    ► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (unanimous selection)

    ► Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (unanimous selection)

    ► CJ Fredrick, Iowa

    Franz Wagner, Michigan

    Rocket Watts, Michigan State

    All-defensive team

    ► Jalen Smith, Maryland

    Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

    ► Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

    ► Jamari Wheeler, Penn State

    ► Nojel Eastern, Purdue

    Player of the year

    ► Luka Garza, Iowa

    Defensive player of the year

    ► Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

    Freshman of the year

    ► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

    Sixth man of the year

    ► Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

    ► Greg Gard, Wisconsin

    All Big Ten teams (media)

    First team

    ► Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

    ► Luka Garza, Iowa (unanimous selection)

    ► Jalen Smith, Maryland

    Cassius Winston, Michigan State

    ► Lamar Stevens, Penn State

    Second team

    ► Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

    Zavier Simpson, Michigan

    Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

    ► Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

    ► Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

    Third team

    ► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

    ► Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

    ► Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

    ► Marcus Carr, Minnesota

    ► Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

    ► Darryl Morsell, Maryland

    Isaiah Livers, Michigan

    ► Cam Mack, Nebraska

    ► Myreon Jones, Penn State

    ► Trevion Williams, Purdue

    ► Geo Baker, Rutgers

    ► Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

    ► D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

    Player of the Year 

    ► Luka Garza, Iowa

    Freshman of the year

    ► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

    Coach of the year

    ► Greg Gard, Wisconsin

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE