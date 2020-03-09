Michigan’s defense starts up front, and former linebacker Josh Uche believes it will be in good hands this fall with returning ends Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson.

While Uche and the rest of the former Wolverines prepare for Friday’s Pro Day at Michigan, the returning players will begin spring practice next week to start building toward the next season.

The Wolverines must replace five starters from a defense that finished 1th nationally, allowing an average 307.2 yards. Michigan ranked 25th in scoring (20.7), 22nd against the run (121.7) and 10th in pass defense (185.5).

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“I feel like there's going to be a few changes in terms of how we run things and stuff like that,” Uche said during NFL ScoutiCombine interviews in Indianapolis. “You got Kwity Paye and you got Aidan Hutchinson. You know, they call themselves Salt and Pepper. They're in great hands. You got Cam McGrone (at linebacker), you got Brad Hawkins there at safety, you've got Ambry Thomas there at corner. You guys got a lot of guys coming back, Vince Gray. The defense is in great hands.”

Hutchinson, who will be a junior this fall, is the top returning tackler with 68 last season and had 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Paye, who will be a senior, led the team in tackles for loss last season with 12.5 and had 6.5 sacks.

“They just matured a lot, especially Aidan,” Uche said. “For someone being as young as he is, he's mature. He doesn't act his age. He acts a lot older, like he's been there before. He still has some growing to do, and he's just one hell of a player, man. I think he's going to be a first-round pick when it's all said and done. He's one hell of a player.”

Khaleke Hudson, a viper in Michigan’s defense, said at the combine that Mike Barrett and Anthony Solomon learned from playing behind him last season and are ready to take over that position this fall.

“Michigan is going to get great players with them guys,” Hudson said. “You can tell them guys are trying to learn from me and Uche and the coaches and they want to be the best they can be. I can promise you they’re going to give it their all every week and give it their all in practice and the weight room.”

The secondary will have to replace cornerback Lavert Hill and safety Josh Metellus. Hudson said he is confident the returning players will fill in the vacancies quite well.

“The guys behind us are definitely capable of coming into the starting spot and doing it the same as us, even better,” Hudson said. “Guys like Ambry Thomas, Vince Gray, he’s going to step up and become a starting corner. Still got Brad Hawkins there, still got Josh Ross coming back off of injury (at linebacker). Defense is going to be great. Defense is not going to lose a step.”

Hawkins was injured the final three games of regular season, and Ross suffered a high ankle sprain in the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin.

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Hill also mentioned McGrone and Ross as keys to the linebackers along with Devin Gil. The defensive line he said, will be “stacked” with Paye, Hutchinson and Mazi Smith, and gave a plug for safety Dax Hill, a freshman last season.

“We got a good team, so you guys will see,” Hill said.

