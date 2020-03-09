Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News final Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019-20 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News final Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019-20 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
1. Michigan State (22-9, 14-6) – The Spartans closed the regular season winning five straight, including four in a row over ranked opponents, to capture a share of their third straight Big Ten championship. Xavier Tillman has been outstanding all year, but Cassius Winston has been rolling as well, while Rocket Watts and Aaron Henry (11) have come alive as MSU heads into March will plenty of momentum. Last week: 1. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
2. Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6) – The Badgers have been on a tear to cap off the regular season, winning eight in a row to share the conference championship. It was quite the turnaround after the Badgers were barely a .500 team around the first of the year. However, they overcame their share of adversity and now head to the Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 seed. Last week: 6. AJ Mast, Associated Press
3. Maryland (24-7, 14-6) – It wasn’t exactly the finish the Terrapins were looking for, as their conference lead that looked insurmountable disappeared down the stretch with three losses in the final five games. The Terps were able to pull things together enough to win on Sunday and grab a share the of the Big Ten title, but momentum clearly has left them headed into the postseason. Last week: 2. Nick Wass, Associated Press
4. Illinois (21-10, 13-7) – Like most teams in the Big Ten, Illinois went through its own tough stretch, losing four in a row back in early February. Since then, though, the Fighting Illini went on a four-game winning streak and won five of their final six games. The lone loss left them a game behind the conference champions, but the Illini have restored their confidence headed to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 4. Holly Hart, Associated Press
5. Ohio State (21-10, 11-9) – Despite losing the regular-season finale at Michigan State on Sunday, the Buckeyes have effectively righted the ship. After an outstanding nonconference season, things crumbled for Ohio State early in Big Ten play, but the Buckeyes entered the MSU game winners of four in a row. They were short-handed, but should be close to full strength and headed to the postseason with plenty of optimism. Last week: 5. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
6. Iowa (20-11, 11-9) – It’s been a bit of a mixed bag all season for the Hawkeyes and the final two weeks of the season were no different as Iowa lost three of its last four. Big man Luka Garza (55) almost certainly will be named Big Ten Player of the Year, but he hasn’t gotten much help the last two weeks. They will need to turn things around quickly if they expect to make any sort of run in March. Last week: 3. Holly Hart, Associated Press
7. Michigan (19-12, 10-10) – Finding consistency has been an issue for the Wolverines for most of the Big Ten season, and that was magnified over the last few weeks. After five straight wins, it looked like Michigan was going to make a run at the conference title, but just one win in the last four games has the Wolverines wondering if they have what it takes to make some noise in Indianapolis this week and in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 8. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
8. Rutgers (20-11, 11-9) – The Scarlet Knights haven’t had a winning season in conference play since 1991 as members of the Atlantic 10, so it’s safe to say this season has already been a rousing success. But things aren’t ending here for the Rutgers, as they’re as likely as any team to make a run in the conference tournament and most likely will be part of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. Last week: 9. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
9. Penn State (21-10, 11-9) – The Nittany Lions will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time under coach Patrick Chambers, but the way they’ve closed the season doesn’t have many believing there will be a long run. Penn State won only one of its final six games and capped things off by losing by double digits at Northwestern, hardly a confidence builder headed to the postseason. Last week: 7. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
10. Purdue (16-15, 9-11) – The Boilermakers have been limited all season, but two wins in the final three games still has Matt Painter’s group on the NCAA Tournament bubble. What it will take in this week’s Big Ten tournament to bolster the resume enough is hard to tell, but getting to the championship game on Sunday would give them a shot. Last week: 10. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
11. Indiana (19-12, 9-11) – Most projections have the Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament at this point, but they’d be wise to add another win or two at this week’s Big Ten tournament. With just one win in the last four games, momentum clearly isn’t on the Hoosiers’ side, but if they can manage to reach the quarterfinals on Friday, it might be enough to keep marching. Last week: 11. AJ Mast, Associated Press
12. Minnesota (14-16, 8-12) – It’s been a difficult season for the Golden Gophers, who won just three games since the beginning of February and fit in a couple of three-game skids in the process. Daniel Oturu (25) is one of the best big men in the country and the Gophers were in almost every game they played, but simply couldn’t close the deal. Only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship will get the Gophers in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 12. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
13. Northwestern (8-22, 3-17) – How about that finish to the regular season for the Wildcats, who won two of their final three games, upsetting Penn State in the finale on Saturday to get a win over a team other than Nebraska. The Wildcats almost certainly will make a quick exit this week from the conference tournament, as the attention turns toward a dramatic improvement next season. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
14. Nebraska (7-24, 2-18) – With two of their best players — guard Cam Mack and Dachon Burke (11) — suspended for the finale at Minnesota, it was no wonder the Cornhuskers lost their 16th straight game. How quickly Fred Hoiberg can turn things around in Lincoln is tougher to determine. He’ll have plenty of roster decisions to make in the offseason, one that will begin after what is likely to be a 17th straight loss at the conference tournament. Last week: 14. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    College Park, Md. — Terrance Williams didn’t try to hide his excitement about joining the Wolverines.

    The four-star forward from Washington, D.C., was among the minority of fans who was decked out in Michigan gear for Sunday’s regular-season finale at Maryland.

    After taking in the game and cheering on his future team, he commonly used “we” when talking about the Wolverines.

    “April 15th, I'm signing that day,” Williams said, referring to the start of next month’s regular signing period. “First day.”

    The real question is which big names will — or won’t — be signing on the dotted line and making their commitment official with Williams, most notably five-star recruits Isaiah Todd and Joshua Christopher.

    Todd, the No. 13 overall recruit in the nation, committed to Michigan back in October, but held off on inking his letter of intent during November’s early signing period, which didn’t ease concerns that he may head overseas. Christopher has yet to make his college decision, but the Wolverines have emerged as the favorite to land the nation’s No. 10 recruit.

    While Williams didn’t go as far as to make any guarantees, he’s hopeful the Wolverines’ 2020 haul will include McDonald's All-Americans Todd and Christopher.

    “I'm not making no promises for anybody, but I think he (Todd) is going to sign,” Williams said.

    Williams said he talks regularly with Todd because all five Michigan commits — a group that includes four-star center Hunter Dickinson (unsigned), four-star guard Zeb Jackson (signed) and three-star wing Jace Howard (unsigned) — communicate in a Snapchat group chat.

    “Hopefully we get Josh Christopher and he can be added in there,” Williams said.

    Williams said he doesn’t talk to Christopher as often as Todd, but he usually speaks with him on a weekly basis.

    “I know when I was in that position of making my decision, I just wanted to be thinking on my own with my family, not getting a lot of people in my ear,” Williams said. “I'm going to talk to him, of course, to come to Michigan, but it's his own decision and I'm not going press him about it."

    While Williams isn’t going to badger Christopher, he thinks the words of fellow recruits carry weight and could possibly play a role in where Christopher decides to go out of his four finalists — Arizona State, Michigan, Missouri and UCLA.

    “I think that's a big factor. We're all communicating to him,” Williams said. “Just hearing other recruits talk about, 'Yeah, we want you here,' that gives you a home feeling. At least for me it does."

    It didn’t take long for Williams to experience a similar feeling with Michigan. After he decommitted from Georgetown in December — “my heart really wasn’t there,” Williams said — coach Juwan Howard was the first one to call and flew to D.C. the next day to watch him play.

    “That meant a lot to me,” Williams said. “It showed that he really cared.”

    Later that month, Williams took an official visit to Ann Arbor where he bonded with the team, spent more time with Howard and reconnected with associate head coach Phil Martelli, who had been recruiting Williams since the ninth grade when he was the head coach at Saint Joseph’s.

    Williams ended up committing before he made the trip back home.

    “I just know the coaching staff and the players, and I think it's all a family,” Williams said.

    However, Williams admitted he had his reservations about Howard at first, especially with him being a first-time head coach. That’s why he originally committed to Georgetown over Michigan in July.

    But that all changed when Williams was able to watch Michigan play and he got to see how he would fit in Howard’s system at the three and four positions. The Wolverines’ blitz in the Bahamas where they thumped Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga sealed the deal.

    “Those three games right there showed me that Coach Howard is built for this big-time basketball,” Williams said. “That showed me that he could really coach.”

    Not to mention recruit. Howard, so far, has assembled a five-man class that ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 4 in the nation behind Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina, per 247Sports.

    It’s a class Williams is also high on. He noted he has “good chemistry” with Dickinson and Todd because they all grew up together and he played on AAU teams with each of them. He built a bond Jace Howard and Jackson at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 camp this past summer.

    But even with all the pieces in place, Williams thinks there’s a chance that national ranking could change.

    "I think that's a good class for Juwan's first class as a head coach,” Williams said. “I think once we get this next man (Christopher)…I believe we're going to move up some more. I think it's a good class right now as it is, even if we don't get him. Us five right now, I think we can do some damage in the Big Ten.”

    Big Ten tournament

    Here is the schedule for the 2020 Big Ten men's basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. All games on BTN unless noted.

    Wednesday

    ► No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 6

    ► No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska, 8:30

    Thursday

    ► No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan, noon

    ► No. 5 Iowa vs. Minnesota-Northwestern winner, 2:30

    ► No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue, 6:30

    ► No. 6 Penn State vs. Indiana-Nebraska winner, 9

    Friday

    ► No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers-Michigan winner, noon

    ► No. 4 Illinois vs. Iowa-Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 2:30

    ► No. 2 Michigan State vs. Ohio State-Purdue winner, 6:30

    ► No. 3 Maryland vs. Penn State-Indiana/Nebraska winner, 9

    Saturday

    ► Semifinals, 1 and 3:30 (CBS)

    Sunday

    ► Final, 3:30 (CBS)

