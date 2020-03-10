Michigan linebacker Devin Gil has decided to enter the transfer portal a week before the start of the Wolverines’ spring practice.

Gil played in 40 games during his career and made 14 starts. He had nine tackles last season.

Devin Gil (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

He announced Tuesday his decision to transfer on social media.

“After speaking with my family I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my 5th year,” Gil wrote. “I will forever be thankful for everything I received and accomplished at U of M and will forever be a Michigan man.”

Several Michigan players entered the portal last December, including receiver Tarik Black, linebacker Jordan Anthony, defensive back J’Marick Woods and tight end Mustapha Muhammad.

