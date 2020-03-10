Michigan linebacker Devin Gil has decided to enter the transfer portal a week before the start of the Wolverines’ spring practice.
Gil played in 40 games during his career and made 14 starts. He had nine tackles last season.
He announced Tuesday his decision to transfer on social media.
“After speaking with my family I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my 5th year,” Gil wrote. “I will forever be thankful for everything I received and accomplished at U of M and will forever be a Michigan man.”
Several Michigan players entered the portal last December, including receiver Tarik Black, linebacker Jordan Anthony, defensive back J’Marick Woods and tight end Mustapha Muhammad.
