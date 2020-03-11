Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News final Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019-20 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan State (22-9, 14-6) – The Spartans closed the regular season winning five straight, including four in a row over ranked opponents, to capture a share of their third straight Big Ten championship. Xavier Tillman has been outstanding all year, but Cassius Winston has been rolling as well, while Rocket Watts and Aaron Henry (11) have come alive as MSU heads into March will plenty of momentum. Last week: 1.
2. Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6) – The Badgers have been on a tear to cap off the regular season, winning eight in a row to share the conference championship. It was quite the turnaround after the Badgers were barely a .500 team around the first of the year. However, they overcame their share of adversity and now head to the Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 seed. Last week: 6.
3. Maryland (24-7, 14-6) – It wasn’t exactly the finish the Terrapins were looking for, as their conference lead that looked insurmountable disappeared down the stretch with three losses in the final five games. The Terps were able to pull things together enough to win on Sunday and grab a share the of the Big Ten title, but momentum clearly has left them headed into the postseason. Last week: 2.
4. Illinois (21-10, 13-7) – Like most teams in the Big Ten, Illinois went through its own tough stretch, losing four in a row back in early February. Since then, though, the Fighting Illini went on a four-game winning streak and won five of their final six games. The lone loss left them a game behind the conference champions, but the Illini have restored their confidence headed to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 4.
5. Ohio State (21-10, 11-9) – Despite losing the regular-season finale at Michigan State on Sunday, the Buckeyes have effectively righted the ship. After an outstanding nonconference season, things crumbled for Ohio State early in Big Ten play, but the Buckeyes entered the MSU game winners of four in a row. They were short-handed, but should be close to full strength and headed to the postseason with plenty of optimism. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (20-11, 11-9) – It’s been a bit of a mixed bag all season for the Hawkeyes and the final two weeks of the season were no different as Iowa lost three of its last four. Big man Luka Garza (55) almost certainly will be named Big Ten Player of the Year, but he hasn’t gotten much help the last two weeks. They will need to turn things around quickly if they expect to make any sort of run in March. Last week: 3.
7. Michigan (19-12, 10-10) – Finding consistency has been an issue for the Wolverines for most of the Big Ten season, and that was magnified over the last few weeks. After five straight wins, it looked like Michigan was going to make a run at the conference title, but just one win in the last four games has the Wolverines wondering if they have what it takes to make some noise in Indianapolis this week and in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 8.
8. Rutgers (20-11, 11-9) – The Scarlet Knights haven’t had a winning season in conference play since 1991 as members of the Atlantic 10, so it’s safe to say this season has already been a rousing success. But things aren’t ending here for the Rutgers, as they’re as likely as any team to make a run in the conference tournament and most likely will be part of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. Last week: 9.
9. Penn State (21-10, 11-9) – The Nittany Lions will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time under coach Patrick Chambers, but the way they’ve closed the season doesn’t have many believing there will be a long run. Penn State won only one of its final six games and capped things off by losing by double digits at Northwestern, hardly a confidence builder headed to the postseason. Last week: 7.
10. Purdue (16-15, 9-11) – The Boilermakers have been limited all season, but two wins in the final three games still has Matt Painter’s group on the NCAA Tournament bubble. What it will take in this week’s Big Ten tournament to bolster the resume enough is hard to tell, but getting to the championship game on Sunday would give them a shot. Last week: 10.
11. Indiana (19-12, 9-11) – Most projections have the Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament at this point, but they’d be wise to add another win or two at this week’s Big Ten tournament. With just one win in the last four games, momentum clearly isn’t on the Hoosiers’ side, but if they can manage to reach the quarterfinals on Friday, it might be enough to keep marching. Last week: 11.
12. Minnesota (14-16, 8-12) – It’s been a difficult season for the Golden Gophers, who won just three games since the beginning of February and fit in a couple of three-game skids in the process. Daniel Oturu (25) is one of the best big men in the country and the Gophers were in almost every game they played, but simply couldn’t close the deal. Only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship will get the Gophers in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (8-22, 3-17) – How about that finish to the regular season for the Wildcats, who won two of their final three games, upsetting Penn State in the finale on Saturday to get a win over a team other than Nebraska. The Wildcats almost certainly will make a quick exit this week from the conference tournament, as the attention turns toward a dramatic improvement next season. Last week: 13.
14. Nebraska (7-24, 2-18) – With two of their best players — guard Cam Mack and Dachon Burke (11) — suspended for the finale at Minnesota, it was no wonder the Cornhuskers lost their 16th straight game. How quickly Fred Hoiberg can turn things around in Lincoln is tougher to determine. He’ll have plenty of roster decisions to make in the offseason, one that will begin after what is likely to be a 17th straight loss at the conference tournament. Last week: 14.
    Ann Arbor — Spending the last two months fighting through the Big Ten hellscape might be enough for some people.

    Not Michigan coach Juwan Howard.

    Howard wants more and is ready to jump back into the ring as the Big Ten brawl will rage on in Indianapolis for the conference tournament.

    "Man, let's go to the playground and play,” Howard said Tuesday. “We can go play anywhere, man. Somebody's backyard, it doesn't matter. Just give us a basketball. We're going to show up.”

    The Wolverines have done more than just show up in the Big Ten tournament in recent years. They have thrived. They ripped off four wins in four days in 2017 and 2018 to become the third conference team to win back-to-back titles.

    Last season, they once again reached the championship game and joined another exclusive group. They became the fourth Big Ten program to appear in the tournament final three years in a row throughout the event’s 22-year history.

    And it didn’t matter what seed Michigan was. It took home the title as a No. 8 seed in 2017 and became the lowest-seeded team to win it all. It repeated as the No. 5 seed in 2018. It played for the championship again as the No. 3 seed last year. During the three-year run, Michigan went 10-1 with six victories coming by double digits.

    But the Wolverines aren’t about to rest on their laurels. Not after limping to the finish line and placing ninth in the conference standings with a 10-10 mark.

    "We want to make a run,” senior center Jon Teske said. “We know we're capable of doing that. We want to go out and prove that we're able to do that.

    “We'll be battle-tested, and we'll be ready to go.”

    For ninth-seeded Michigan (19-12), the journey to a fourth straight tournament title game begins at noon Thursday against No. 8 seed Rutgers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

    But there’s a different feeling surrounding the Wolverines. They’re not peaking at the right time or entering the postseason on a roll like they did each of the past three seasons. They closed out the regular season in 2016-17 with six wins in their final eight games. They won seven of eight and five straight two seasons ago. And last year they won four of six and played for a share of the regular-season crown in the finale.

    This time around, Michigan was left licking its wounds as it dropped three of its last four games, with two of those beatings coming on the road by at least 13 points.

    “I feel like there's ups and downs, but at the same time one thing I can say is we're a connected unit who has shown glimpses of us being a great team,” senior guard Zavier Simpson said. “We can get back to it, but it's going to take a lot of hard work.”

    On the flip side, Rutgers (20-11) is heading into postseason playing some of its best basketball. The Scarlet Knights thumped Maryland at home and pulled out an overtime win at Purdue that Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell described as “a real confidence booster.”

    However, Pikiell knows his team is going to need to sustain that same level of play against Michigan, which swept the regular-season series.

    The Wolverines prevailed in the first meeting against the Scarlet Knights, 69-63, on Feb. 1 at Madison Square Garden. Michigan followed that up by winning the Feb. 19 rematch in Piscataway, 60-52, and handing Rutgers its only home loss on the year.

    In both those meetings, the Scarlet Knights missed a bunch of shots around the rim and turned in two of their worst offensive performances of the season by shooting below 35 percent each time.

    Rutgers also struggled to contain Simpson, who Pikiell called a “surgeon” and wished he "had the formula" to stop. Even with their defensive game plan centered around him, Simpson picked apart the Scarlet Knights with his passing.

    Adding to Rutgers' defensive challenges in the third clash will be junior forward Isaiah Livers, Michigan's top outside shooter who missed the first two matchups due to injury.

    “They pose many problems for us,” Pikiell said during a Big Ten conference call on Monday. “You've got problems on the wing. You've got problems at the point guard and around the post. We have to play really well. We can't reinvent the wheel here.

    “We've got to play great defense and you've got to do a lot of things right. You've got to be perfect on your coverages against these guys.”

    Especially when it comes to playing Michigan on a neutral court. The Wolverines are 4-0 at neutral sites this season and 30-5 over the past four years. They also haven’t lost their opening game in the Big Ten tournament since 2006 and are 13-0 against Rutgers.

    Coupled with their three straight trips to the tournament final, the Wolverines will look to add to it all as they start their postseason march against the Scarlet Knights.

    “We can't go anywhere if we don't win Thursday,” Teske said. “We're focused and locked in on that. After that, anything can happen."

    Big Ten tournament

    Here is the schedule for the 2020 Big Ten men's basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. All games on BTN unless noted.

    Wednesday

    ►No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 6

    ►No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska, 8:30

    Thursday

    ►No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan, noon

    ►No. 5 Iowa vs. Minnesota-Northwestern winner, 2:30

    ►No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue, 6:30

    ►No. 6 Penn State vs. Indiana-Nebraska winner, 9

    Friday

    ►No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers-Michigan winner, noon

    ►No. 4 Illinois vs. Iowa-Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 2:30

    ►No. 2 Michigan State vs. Ohio State-Purdue winner, 6:30

    ►No. 3 Maryland vs. Penn State-Indiana/Nebraska winner, 9

    Saturday

    ►Semifinals, 1 and 3:30 (CBS)

    Sunday

    ►Final, 3:30 (CBS)

