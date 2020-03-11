As the Michigan football team nears the start of spring practice next week and the focus is forward, it is still difficult to not look back and examine what happened the final two games in losses to Ohio State and Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

Don Brown (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown joined host Jon Jansen on the “In the Trenches” podcast that posted Wednesday and was asked for his takeaway from the defense’s performance last season. Michigan finished 11th nationally in total defense, allowing an average 307.2 yards a game, was 25th in scoring defense (20.7 points), 22nd against the run (121.7) and 19th defending the pass (185.5).

The Wolverines finished 9-4 in Jim Harbaugh’s fifth season as head coach.

“We found a way to win in the opener. And then I thought played extremely well against Army, which took a lot of preparation time during the preseason, during spring practice and right through fall camp and into the early weeks,” Brown told Jansen on the podcast. “You were making sure you were giving Army (our) undivided attention. In retrospect, I think it hurt us a little bit in the Wisconsin game, because obviously they’re a completely different style of offense. We didn’t play very well (in the loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener) and that starts with me.

“But the next eight weeks, I thought the response from the Wisconsin loss was what you’d expect from a Michigan football team. Guys went to work, played hard, got it right, and we went on and won seven of eight games and gave up less than 300 yards in all those games. And there’s some good teams there – Notre Dame, obviously, Michigan State, Indiana was 24th in the country when we played them.”

And then, Michigan lost its final two games, 56-27 to Ohio State and 35-16 to Alabama.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the job done in the Ohio State game,” Brown said. “That will be something we have to deal with, and we are dealing with and are preparing for. Bottom line is, we just shut up and go to work. Thought we played really hard against a very talented Alabama offense. There’s some things we did in that game, for stretches of that game that were really, really good against a team that had speed at every skill position and talent across the board in their offensive line. Those kinds of games, you really get exposed what your weaknesses are, so it helps you in terms of evaluating performance, evaluating where we need to get better. We’re certainly working hard at that.”

Ohio State has won eight straight against Michigan and 15 of the last 16. Jansen asked Brown what needs to happen for the Wolverines to flip the outcome.

“We just need to play the way we’re capable of playing. I know that sounds like rhetoric, but don’t make the stage too big and certainly just prepare and play the game the way you’re capable of playing it,” Brown said. “Just play at a high level and make sure we’re prepared. The big thing we’ve done a good job of, we’re building it into our practice schedule. But stay even-keel about it, make sure we’re focused on the task at hand, technique, fundamentally, we’ve got to play the game the way we’re capable of playing. Don’t make the stage too big.”

Luiji Vilain (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Here are other highlights from Brown’s appearance on the “In the Trenches” podcast:

►On where he sees the defense this spring: “First off, it starts with your bookends at defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye. We’re developing depth there with Luiji Vilain, who is coming along; Taylor Upshaw, who is definitely making strides -- he ran very well during the winter testing -- and David Ojabo. David has what I call that hybrid-type ability somewhere between a linebacker and a defensive end, very similar to Josh Uche. A little bit different body type but hopefully similar results. Christopher Hinton really doing a good job. Obviously, we’ve got Carlo Kemp back for his fifth year. Mazi Smith in my opinion is now ready to challenge for playing time. Jesse Speight has had time. Really happy with Donovan Jeter. He’s had a good winter and just continues to impress. So up front we’re much deeper. And I like the way Gabe Newburg ran around during winter workouts.”

►On the linebackers: “It really starts with Cam McGrone, Josh Ross, Michael Barrett. Those are three guys we feel really good about in terms of experience, in terms of their ability to make plays. I thought McGrone matured well during his redshirt freshman campaign (last season). We’ve just got to keep Josh Ross healthy and obviously get meaningful repetitions this spring. Feel solid there.”

►On the secondary: “Secondary-wise we feel tremendously like we’ve built the depth there the way you’d hope to. Vincent Gray, obviously Ambry Thomas is the leader of the corner group. D.J. Turner continues to impress, Gemon Green and his brother (German) both had good winter. Sammy Faustin, but Dax Hill, Brad Hawkins. You’re talking about a number of guys, which is good. We’re creating competition. At the same we feel good about the amount of guys we could insert into different roles.”

Josh Ross (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

►On Josh Ross: “Josh Ross is a worker. Even when he was down (he was out with a high ankle sprain last season), whatever he could mentally to work on is craft, he was doing. Obviously, you get the rust on, it’s hard to pull it back off when you’ve missed eight weeks. He’s had a tremendous winter. He’s a tremendous leader for our guys Putting him beside Cam McGrone, I really feel that will be a strength of our program for sure.”

►On how they will use Ross: “McGrone is settled in at MIKE position. Josh is one of those unique guys that can play mike or play will. He’s stout, strong so he can play like an inside linebacker. He is mobile. Uses his strengths to his benefit in both run and pass. We feel really good about him.”

►On McGrone: “The biggest thing with Cam was the development of his confidence and the utilization of his hands. You say why is that important. Your ability to get off blocks and to strike people, strike the 300-pound offensive linemen is a big part of it. In high school a lot of those guys are able to run through gaps or utilize their athleticism, which he does to his benefit. But now he’s coupled that with playing with strength. He’s 233 pounds and ran a 4.4 40 the other day. He’s an exciting guy.”

►On who will take over at viper: “Michael Barrett and (freshman) William Mohan, we really feel about those guys along with Anthony Solomon. Just let them battle it out. The nice thing with Michael, he could play SAM, he could player viper, he ran a 4.51 this winter, he’s in great shape, so he’ll obviously get first dibs. The nice thing is we have guys behind him that we could give them jobs in different packages to help develop confidence as they’re going through the learning curve of the viper position.”