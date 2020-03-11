Former Michigan offensive lineman John “Jumbo” Elliott will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year, it was announced Wednesday.

Elliott, a two-time All-American and All-Big Ten first-team member in 1986 and 1987, becomes the 32nd Michigan player to be selected to the Hall of Fame. He was a four-year letterman for the Wolverines and helped them win a Big Ten title in 1986.

Jumbo Elliott (Photo: Michigan Athletics)

The 6-foot-7, 306-pound tackle started 44 of his final 46 games at Michigan.

Elliott played 14 seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the second round by the New York Giants in 1988. He played eight seasons and started 98 games for the Giants (1988-95) and won a Super Bowl. He then played for the Jets for six seasons and started 58 games.

He will be inducted at the National Football Foundation awards dinner on Dec. 8 in New York. Michigan will have 38 total inductees, including six coaches.

Also elected to the 2020 Hall of Fame class were two former Detroit Lions -- offensive tackle Lomas Brown, who played at Florida, and kicker Jason Hanson of Washington State.

Hall of Fame 2020 class

PLAYERS

Lomas Brown - OT, Florida (1981-84)

Keith Byars - RB, Ohio State (1982-85)

Eric Crouch - QB, Nebraska (1998-2001)

Eric Dickerson - RB, Southern Methodist (1979-82)

Glenn Dorsey - DT, LSU (2004-07)

Jumbo Elliott - OT, Michigan (1984-87)

Jason Hanson - PK, Washington State (1988-91)

E.J. Henderson - LB, Maryland (1999-2002)

E.J. Junior - DE, Alabama (1977-80)

Steve McNair - QB, Alcorn State (1991-94)

Cade McNown - QB, UCLA (1995-98)

Leslie O'Neal - DT, Oklahoma State (1982-85)

Anthony Poindexter - DB, Virginia (1995-98)

David Pollack - DE, Georgia (2001-04)

Bob Stein - DE, Minnesota (1966-68)

Michael Westbrook - WR, Colorado (1991-94)

Elmo Wright - WR, Houston (1968-70)

COACHES

Dick Sheridan - Furman (1978-85), North Carolina State (1986-92)

Andy Talley - St. Lawrence, N.Y. (1979-83), Villanova (1985-2016)