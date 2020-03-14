Editor's note: As coronavirus sweeps the globe, shutting down so many entertainment options including sports, we thought this would be a good opportunity for you to get to know a little bit about us. Up today: Michigan men's basketball writer James Hawkins, who can be followed on Twitter @jamesbhawkins.

James Hawkins (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

►1. I am not related to former longtime baseball writer Jim Hawkins, who worked for the Detroit Free Press and Oakland Press. We just happen to share the same last name. Ironically, my father’s name is also Jim. Unfortunately, he’s a terrible writer.

►2. I am the youngest of three and have two older sisters. One works at a hospital and the other in animal welfare (adopt, don’t shop). In other words, they contribute more to society and are better people than me.

►3. I broke my right shin twice during my childhood. The first time happened when a mountain of a child snapped my shin guard and soccer dreams with one swift kick. A year later, I fractured my leg in the same spot while playing baseball and sliding into second base. My playing career went downhill after that.

►4. I failed swimming lessons as a kid. Now I avoid water deeper than 6 feet.

►5. I still have my entire collection of Pokémon trading cards. I’m waiting for them to appreciate in value, so I can sell them off to millennials who are trying to recapture their youth.

►6. I have lived in Madison Heights my entire life. I wouldn’t recommend Telway as a staple of anyone’s diet.

►7. I worked as a baseball umpire for one summer during high school. That gig ended when I had to call a game due to unruly parents and after coming close to throwing out a coach for arguing a third strike. This was at the coach-pitch level.

►8. My favorite beer, by choice, is PBR. My parents are from Hazel Park so I’m pretty sure it’s been in my bloodstream since birth.

A young and crippled James Hawkins, bottom, gets a hand from neighbor Alex after breaking his leg for the first time in 1998. (Photo: Special to Detroit News)

►9. I voted for myself the last two presidential elections because I have common sense and could use the pay increase.

►10. I’m a big fan of In-N-Out and Culver’s. Neither are overrated. People need to adjust their expectations for fast food.

►11. I enjoy the thrill of bargain hunting and I pride myself on being frugal. Some may say I’m cheap, but I’d argue I’m smart.

►12. I’ve never been pulled over, received a ticket or been in an accident. I did run over a concrete parking block one time though. Most costly sneeze I’ve ever had.

►13. One of my favorite TV shows is “The Office” because it never gets old. I could watch any episode at any time. But the best episode, hands down, is “Dinner Party.”

►14. I don’t get the obsession with celebrating birthdays. I thank my parents for giving me life, congratulate myself for surviving another year and keep it moving.

►15. One of the most memorable Christmas presents I received was a garbage can with wheels.

