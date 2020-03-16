Michigan has wasted little time browsing the grad transfer market.

According to 247Sports’ Evan Daniels, the Wolverines are among several high-major programs that have reached out to Harvard transfer Bryce Aiken, who is expected to be one of the top available guards in the nation.

Bryce Aiken averaged 16.7 points in seven games this season at Harvard before his senior year was cut short due to a foot injury. (Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press)

“So far Maryland, Marquette, Seton Hall a little bit,” Aiken told Daniels. “I’ve spoken to Juwan Howard over at Michigan, the head coach of Iowa State, Kansas has reached out, but not to me personally yet and Gonzaga.”

Aiken (6-foot, 175 pounds) averaged 16.7 points in seven games this season before his senior year was cut short due to a foot injury. Since the Ivy League doesn’t grant redshirts and doesn’t permit graduate students to play athletics, he won’t be allowed to return to Harvard, where he played under former Michigan coach Tommy Amaker.

Per Daniels, Aiken is expected to get a medical redshirt and entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

Aiken was a former top-100 prospect in the 2016 class and was recruited by former coach John Beilein and his staff but never received an offer. He earned Ivy League Rookie of the Year honors as a freshman and averaged 22.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a junior. Over the past two seasons, he has shot 39 percent (64-for-164) from 3-point range.

While Aiken could be a possible point guard replacement for Zavier Simpson, the Wolverines already have two options on the roster in junior Eli Brooks and sophomore David DeJulius.

However, Michigan’s contact with Aiken could be a sign that roster attrition is on the way. As it stands, the Wolverines are one over the 13-scholarship limit for the 2020-21 season with their incoming five-man recruiting class. That number could still grow as Michigan hopes to land five-star guard Joshua Christopher.

Aiken said he has no timetable for a decision and will have no shortage of suitors to chose from. He noted he's still hoping to hear from other schools, including Michigan State.

“Seeing Cassius (Winston) in their program and him obviously leaving to go to the NBA this year, it would definitely be an interest of mine,” Aiken told Daniels.

