Michigan leads on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for East Lansing wide receiver Andrel Anthony, but the heavily recruited junior does not claim any favorites right now.

“I’m 100% open,” he said.

Open is what he was on the field a lot of the time, too. Anthony was an Associated Press All-State selection for Division 3-4 after catching 54 passes for 954 yards and nine touchdowns for a team that won the Capital Area Activities Conference Blue.

East Lansing receiver Andrel Anthony owns 22 scholarship offers so far. (Photo: Brice Marich, 247Sports)

That has drawn 22 scholarship offers.

Michigan offered last summer after he camped in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines followed up by having him to a game in November and then offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and assistant coach Sherrone Moore attended one of Anthony’s basketball games in the winter.

Basketball was Anthony’s first love. The football staff at East Lansing High say he was more enamored with hoops when he first entered their building as a freshman. They saw enough in him and wanted to bring him up to the varsity for the playoffs.

“We had a good set of wide receivers and he came to me and said, ‘Am I going to play Friday?” head coach Bill Feraco recalled. “It was our first playoff game against Haslett and I said, ‘Play? Son, I haven’t even seen you practice yet.’ I can look back on it and laugh now, but I shook my head at the time and said, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’”

That initial impression soon was replaced by what Feraco found was a combination of talent and work ethic.

“We saw in the summer during workouts and passing scrimmages that there was great potential there,” Feraco said. “He had great speed and willingness to work. He has great skills and tangible things, but he is not afraid of the work.”

He also is not afraid to ask questions. He would often talk to the staff about coverages and how to get open. Where he once loved basketball (and still does), Anthony was embracing the mental side of football and the work it took away from the Friday night lights.

Ironically, it was last winter’s basketball season that started to bring more coaches his way.

That has led to where he stands today with over 20 offers.

“He has been very grounded in the whole thing,” Feraco explained. “I think we helped him a little bit to be grounded, not that he needed any help. He is a good kid, good student, good teammate and comes from a supportive family.”

Anthony was going to take more visits after basketball season, but now that has been upended by the coronavirus shutting down college visitation.

Feraco has advised Anthony, and offensive tackle Ethan Boyd, a heavily recruited teammate, through this recent changing of events.

“They are in an enviable position to be where they are,” Feraco said. “The health and safety of everybody is paramount right now and it will all fall into place when this thing is under control.”

In the meantime, Anthony remains open.

New offers extended

Michigan offered a scholarship to Clayton (Ohio) Northmont safety Rod Moore. Moore (5-11, 175 pounds) has been on a recent run of offers, which included Notre Dame and Michigan State.

The Wolverines signed defensive end Gabe Newburg out of Northmont two classes ago and have also offered Moore’s teammate, wide receiver Markus Allen.

Michigan also offered Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Summit wide receiver Hal Presley.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior has 23 scholarship offers. Baylor, California and Ole Miss are among the teams he is considering.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.