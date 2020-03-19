Former Michigan receiver Roy Roundtree is now the Grand Valley State receivers coach.

Grand Valley State head football coach Matt Mitchell announced the hiring Thursday. Roundtree spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant with the Wolverines and worked with the receivers.

Roy Roundtree (Photo: Grand Valley State athletics)

“Let’s go to work Laker Nation,” Roundtree said in a Twitter post. “Thank you Michigan for the time spent. Learned and Grew a lot. It’s time to Lead this new Journey of mine.”

Roundtree, 31, was receivers coach at Indiana State in 2017 and he also was in the role at Limestone in 2016 and Colorado State-Pueblo in 2015.

Mitchell said he likes Roundtree's experience and rise up the coaching tree, as well as his potential recruiting connections in both Michigan and Ohio. He grew up in Dayton.

"We were trying to find somebody that was gonna be an excellent fundamental receivers coach, and he's already done that at some places and he gained some valuable experience at Michigan with Josh Gattis and Jim Harbaugh," Mitchell said. "And there could be an advantage in regard to recruiting."

Mitchell said Roundtree came highly recommended and he was able to meet with him face to face on campus, before the coronavirus shutdown. They had dinner last Tuesday, and talked and toured the Allendale campus all day Wednesday.

Roundtree begins his new job immediately, but obviously there are restrictions in place because of the coronavirus.

"I can't wait to get started and I look forward to the opportunity when I can begin working with our wide receiver unit in person," Roundtree said in the release. "I have been able to watch them on video, but because of the situation we are currently in due to the Coronavirus, I will have to wait to meet with them as a position group."

Roundtree fills the void created when Matt Vitzhum was promoted to offensive coordinator. Vitzhum replaced Morris Berger, who resigned after making some controversial comments to the student newspaper. Asked by the report who he would like to have dinner with, he said Adolf Hitler; that earned him a suspension and an eventual dismissal, though a settlement will still get Berger his full $80,000 salary plus $10,000 to cover lost benefits. Berger had yet to coach a game at Grand Valley State.

As a Michigan receiver, Roundtree had 154 catches for 2,304 yards and 15 touchdowns in 50 career games played. He started 37 consecutive games and set the Michigan single-game record for receiving yards in a game (246) on nine catches against Illinois in 2010 season.

He is perhaps best known for his 16-yard touchdown reception from Denard Robinson with two seconds left to beat Notre Dame, 35-31 in 2011 at Michigan Stadium.

