Michigan’s rematch against Oregon has been set.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the Wolverines and Ducks will play the return game of their home-and-home series on Nov. 14 in Eugene, Oregon next season.

It will be Michigan’s first trip to Matthew Knight Arena and first time playing at Oregon since 1955.

Isaiah Livers and Michigan fell to Oregon in overtime this past season. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

It will also mark the third meeting between the teams in five seasons. The Ducks have won the past two encounters by two total points — a 69-68 win in the Sweet 16 round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament and a 71-70 overtime victory at Crisler Center this past season.

Michigan leads the all-time series, 4-2.

The Michigan-Oregon contest will precede two other marquee non-conference events for the Wolverines. Michigan is scheduled to play in the 2020 Empire Classic in New York, along with Baylor, N.C. State and Villanova, on Nov. 19-20 and has an overseas clash with Kentucky in London on Dec. 6.

The return game will take place a month sooner than last season's Dec. 14 contest in Ann Arbor, which makes sense since Michigan already has the London trip and early Big Ten games in December, and still has to fit the ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup into its schedule.

