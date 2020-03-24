Michigan has extended its football season-ticket renewal orders by nearly a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan's season opener is Sept. 12 against Ball State. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Season-ticket holders have until May 8 to renew their tickets for the 2020 season. Season-ticket upgrades and additions will begin May 13 through May 26, ticket pack sales will be delayed a week to June 2, and individual game sales will be delayed a week to June 29.

“We extended the football renewal timeline due to the extraordinary circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kurt Svoboda, U-M associate athletic director for external communications and public relations, said in a text to The Detroit News. “It has affected all corners of the globe and this shift will provide needed flexibility for our community, which is facing uncertainty on many fronts. We wish to provide as much time as possible for our loyal fans to navigate world events.”

The pandemic is clearly a fluid situation, and it’s too early to say what exactly will happen regarding the football season. An email to season-ticket holders Sunday said that as of now “there is no indication that the fall season will be affected.” However, it went on to say that if a home game is canceled, “we will implement a refund policy, as we recently did with our spring sports that were subject to event cancellations.”