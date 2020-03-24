Michigan’s showdown against Kentucky in London next season appears to be in limbo.

Kentucky coach John Calipari told local reporters on Tuesday the international affair is “up in the air” due to the global coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions.

Calipari said the two programs would have to decide by June whether to proceed with the trip and added the game could be rescheduled for a domestic location.

The non-conference clash is slated for Dec. 6 and is part of the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase that’s set to be played at O2 Arena, one of the world’s most popular venues.

The overseas contest is part of a three-year deal Michigan and Kentucky agreed to in December. The three-game series was set to start with the London trip followed by a 2021 tilt at Crisler Center and 2022 matchup at Rupp Arena.

It’s unclear if the decision would include switching the series around to have one of the on-campus games played in 2020 or scrapping the London trip altogether. Tickets for the international bout went on sale last month.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard hasn’t been made available to local media since March 10, two days before the Wolverines were set to open play in the Big Ten tournament.

