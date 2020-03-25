Greg Crippen (Photo: Bruce Marich, 247Sports)

Michigan has landed a second offensive lineman for the 2021 freshman class.

Greg Crippen, a four-star lineman from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., announced Wednesday via social media his commitment to Michigan. He had recently decommitted from Notre Dame.

Crippen, a Massachusetts native, is 6-foot-4, 285 pounds. He is the third commitment to the 2021 class, joining five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and four-star offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi from Sterling Heights Stevenson.

Michigan's 2021 class ranks No. 8 in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports Composite. Ohio State leads the conference with 14 commitments, including two five-star athletes, Wisconsin is ranked No. 2 with nine commitments and Iowa is third with eight commitments. Maryland also has eight.