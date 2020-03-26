Meet Michigan's 2020 recruiting class
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Angelique S. Chengelis.
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2020 verbal commitments (stars according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Analysis is from Angelique S. Chengelis.
Reece Atteberry, Eaglecrest (Colo.), OL, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. Atteberry is said to have great footwork and the ability to play any spot on the offensive line, and could be targeted as a center in college. He had offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Duke and Nebraska. STATUS: Signed.
Blake Corum, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, RB, 5-8, 193 pounds, four stars. Corum ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds at The Opening regional camp and a 4.22-second shuttle. He is ranked No. 12 nationally at his position by the 247Sports Composite. Corum had a number of offers, including Ohio State, LSU, Kentucky and USC. He is one of three players from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, where former UM staffer Biff Poggi is co-head coach, in this class. STATUS: Signed.
Eamonn Dennis, Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's, athlete, 5-10, 173 pounds, three stars. Dennis is a versatile athlete who has played running back, slot receiver and used as a kick returner this past season. Michigan was among the first to offer him a scholarship after UMass and UConn came calling. He also had offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Syracuse. He reportedly has run the 40 in 4.4. STATUS: Signed.
Darion Green-Warren, Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne, CB, 6-0, 187 pounds, four stars. STATUS: Signed.
Jaylen Harrell, Tampa (Fla.) Berkley Prep, DE, 6-4, 235 pounds, four stars. Harrell committed to Michigan a week before the early signing period, adding a top-notch pass rusher to the group. He became the Wolverines’ first commitment since July and is ranked No. 13th nationally at his position by the 247Sports Composite. He is considered a student of the game. His father, James Harrell, formerly coached at Tampa Jesuit and is now defensive coordinator at Tampa Plant High. STATUS: Signed.
A.J. Henning, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East, WR, 5-10, 183 pounds, four stars. Henning picked Michigan over programs like Notre Dame, Penn State and Georgia. He is the top-rated player in Illinois, and Michigan already has a commitment from 20201 quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a five-star also ranked No. 1 in the state for his class. As a senior, Henning caught 52 passes for 815 yards and 13 touchdowns and also ran for 808 yards and 15 touchdowns to help Lincoln-Way East to an unbeaten record and state title. Earlier this year he finished fourth in the Class 3A 100-meter dash in 10.73 seconds. STATUS: Signed.
Matthew Hibner, Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock, TE, 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars. Hibner is on the thin side, but Michigan identified plenty of upside, and adding weight and strength shouldn’t be an issue as he already added weight. He is athletic, has good ball skills, and will have to bulk up to add to his ability as a blocker. He had offers from schools like Army, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and several Ivy League schools. STATUS: Signed.
Nikhai Hill-Green, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-1, 230 pounds, three stars. Hill-Green can play inside or outside linebacker in college. Hill-Green has been described as having a high football IQ and is able to read and react quickly on the field and has a nose for the ball. He had offers from more than two dozen Division I schools and chose Michigan over Wisconsin, Purdue, Indiana and Pitt, among others. STATUS: Signed.
Kris Jenkins, Olney (Md.) Our Lady Good Counsel, DE, 6-4, 239 pounds, three stars. Jenkins has some significant ties to the area. His father, Kris, is an Ypsilanti native who was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle who played with Carolina and the New York Jets. His uncle, Cullen Jenkins, is from Detroit and played defensive end in the NFL from 2004-2016. They both played for Belleville High. The younger Jenkins is the 22nd-ranked strongside defensive end nationally by the 247Sports Composite. He picked Michigan over Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan State and Penn State, among others. STATUS: Signed.
Aaron Lewis, Williamstown (N.J.), DE, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars. He was thinking about sticking to basketball. After all, he had only started playing football in seventh grade, and basketball was always where his heart was. That was even after he tore his meniscus playing basketball as a sophomore and then tearing it again while working out in the summer. Lewis, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s defensive player of the year as a junior, originally committed to West Virginia in April. But Lewis, a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and rivals.com, changed his mind and committed to Michigan in late June. STATUS: Signed.
Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern, DE, 6-5.5, 248 pounds, four stars. McGregor’s season was cut short in mid-October when he tore the medial collateral ligament and damaged the meniscus and posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He is rated the No. 2 player in the state by the 247Sports Composite and chose Michigan over heavy hitters like Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and Florida. STATUS: Signed.
William Mohan, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall, athlete, 6-1, 195 pounds, three stars. Mohan appears to be a viper in the making. He was recruited by Anthony Campanile, who used to recruit the school while he was on staff at Boston College. Mohan said the coaches told him they want him to become the next Jabrill Peppers. He had scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State and Miami, Fla., among others. STATUS: Signed.
Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, S, 5-11, 212 pounds, four stars. The Campanile family is well-known in coaching circles in the New Jersey area, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that Morant, coached by Vito Campanile, has committed to play for Michigan where Anthony Campanile is linebackers coach. Campanile has spent the last season with the Wolverines. Morant chose Michigan over Ohio State, Penn State, USC and Texas A&M. STATUS: Signed.
RJ Moten, Delran (N.J.), S, 6 feet, 200 pounds, four stars. Moten is a two-sport standout and wants to also play baseball in college. He is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ron Moten, who played collegiately at Florida and was a sixth-round draft pick in 1987. Moten had 31 offers and picked the Wolverines from a narrowed group of 10 that included Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State and Nebraska. At The Opening’s regional even in New Jersey, he had a 4.62-40-yard dash and a 40.9-inch vertical. STATUS: Signed.
Kalel Mullings, Milton (Mass.) Academy, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, four stars. Mullings is the No. 1 player in the state and had offers from Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Penn State and Stanford, nearly committing to the Cardinal. He reportedly runs a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash. He is ranked No. 13 at his position nationally by the 247 Composite. STATUS: Signed.
Makari Paige, West Bloomfield, S, 6-3, 182 pounds, four stars. Paige played for former Michigan receiver Ron Bellamy, now head coach at West Bloomfield, and Bellamy described Paige as a “really good athlete. He’ll come in there and he’s not afraid to put his shoulder on you.” He has size and versatility that will translate well to the secondary. He had offers from Ohio State and Penn State. STATUS: Signed.
Jeffrey Persi, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) J Serra Catholic, OT, 6-7, 265 pounds, three stars. Persi has had the benefit of playing for a head coach – Pat Harlow, a former NFL first-round selection – who played on the offensive line for eight seasons. Persi had 26 scholarship offers, including USC, Utah, Cal and Washington. STATUS: Signed.
Osman Savage, Baltimore St. Frances Academy, LB, 6-2, 225 pounds, four stars. Savage had been on Michigan’s radar for quite some time after he attended a UM camp just before the start of his freshman season. He chose Michigan over Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, and West Virginia among others. STATUS: Signed.
Andre Seldon, Belleville, CB, 5-9, 154 pounds, four stars. Seldon grew up idolizing Michigan Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, so it was no shock when he jumped at an offer to commit almost immediately to the Wolverines. He has been pledged since June 20, 2018. Seldon reportedly ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the Grand Valley State camp in front of the UM staff, according to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu. He had offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Kentucky and Syracuse, among others, and his younger brother, Myles Rowser, also holds an offer from Michigan. STATUS: Signed.
Dan Villari, Massapequa (N.Y.) Plainedge, QB, 6-4, 215 pounds, three stars. Villari, who made an official visit to Michigan last weekend, recently was given the Thorp Award as Nassau County’s most outstanding player. During his senior season, he had 1,495 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns and completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,315 yards and 13 touchdowns. He helped lead the team to a 12-0 record and the Long Island Class III championship. He also played some at cornerback last season. STATUS: Signed.
Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield, LB, 6-1, 220 pounds, three stars. Wheeler was the second in-state commitment of the class, just behind Belleville cornerback Andre Seldon. He is the 13th-ranked player in the state and No. 18 nationally at inside linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite. He had offers from Minnesota, Missouri and Indiana, among others. STATUS: Signed.
Roman Wilson, Honolulu St. Louis, WR, 6-0, 175 pounds, four stars. Wilson is speedy and reportedly ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at a regional of The Opening. He also rank a 3.96-second shuttle. He has a number of offers from Pac-12 schools, including Washington, UCLA, Cal and Arizona State and also had offers from Hawaii and Wisconsin. STATUS: Signed.
Zak Zinter, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, OT, 6-6, 300 pounds, four stars. Zinger was a sophomore starter at St. John’s Prep before transferring to Buckingham Brown & Nichols his junior year. He had a number of offers including Notre Dame and Auburn and considerable interest from Ivy League schools like Harvard. STATUS: Signed.
    Jim Harbaugh got on FaceTime with Freehold (N.J.) Mater Dei defensive end Dominick Giudice on Wednesday and offered the 6-foot-4, 260-pound junior a scholarship.

    By that evening, Giudice had committed to the Wolverines.

    Of the four commitments in the 2021 class, Giudice is the sleeper of the group. Michigan was his first Power 5 or Big Ten offer, but his production last season — 24 sacks and 43 tackles for loss — suggest the Wolverines may have found a gem.

    “He’s a really smart kid and he has a great motor,” said 247Sports’ Jersey-based analyst Brian Dohn. “He’s going to work his tail off. He has the frame to offer position flexibility. He can play defensive end. If you want to put another 30 to 40 pounds on him, he can move inside and has the mentality inside to clean up blocks and let the backers make tackles.”

    Giudice has followed Michigan, so when the offer came up, it was a fairly quick and easy decision.

    “Coach (Shaun) Nua told me last week that he really liked my film and that he was going to get back to me and just be able to have conversations with me,” Giudice said. “I guess he showed (defensive coordinator) Coach (Don) Brown and Coach Harbaugh my film and then we were on a group FaceTime call when they offered me. Michigan has always been my dream school growing up as a little kid. Since I was 5 years old, I’ve been working for this. I am so fired up.”

    In addition to the size and production Michigan gets, there are also a lot of intangibles that add to his value.

    “He is a high character kid,” Dohn said. “The academies offered him and he is a really good student. A bunch of Ivy League schools offered him as well.”

    During their call, the Michigan staff told Giudice that they saw him as a strong-side defensive end or a three-technique.

    He is rated a three-star prospect and is ranked the No. 40 junior prospect in New Jersey by 247Sports.

    IMG center picks Michigan

    Michigan also received a Wednesday commitment from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Greg Crippen, a one-time Notre Dame commit.

    Prior to transferring down to IMG Academy, Crippen (6-4, 285 pounds) was at Milton Academy in Massachusetts, where the Wolverines signed linebacker Kalel Mullings from.

    “Academics was priority one going into this process,” Crippen said. “I plan on majoring in business. The Ross School is a top school and (a great step) for my future. I also wanted big-time football. The Big House gives you that while playing in the Big Ten.”

    Ranked by 247Sports as a guard, Crippen could also play center in college. He had 11 offers in total with Alabama, Auburn, Duke and more on his list.

    He joins Sterling Heights Stevenson’s Giovanni El-Hadi as offensive line commits in the 2021 class.

    Wolverines offer Ohio pass-rusher

    Michigan extended a scholarship offer to Akron Hoban’s Darryl Peterson this week. Peterson (6-3, 235 pounds) had 21 sacks and 24 tackles for loss as a junior.

    He previously named a top three of Alabama, Wisconsin and West Virginia, but said he would now be interested in taking a trip to Michigan when recruits are able to visit campuses again.

    Michigan has one Hoban grad on their roster in true freshman offensive lineman Nolan Rumler.

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

