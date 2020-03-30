Michigan’s Isaiah Livers is going to dip his toes in the NBA Draft waters.

The Michigan basketball program announced on Monday that Livers will enter his name in the NBA Draft and go through the evaluation process while leaving the door open to return for his senior season.

Isaiah Livers (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

"Following the cancellation of the season, my family and our coaching staff have had several discussions on my future as a basketball player," Livers said in a statement. "After much reflection and prayer, I have decided to enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft and start the full evaluation process. The University of Michigan has done so much for me and helped me get to a position where I might be able to reach my goal of playing professional basketball. While this is only the start of the evaluation, I have appreciated your encouragement and will continue to need it as this process moves on."

Livers led the Wolverines with 12.9 points per game this past season while shooting 40.2 percent from 3-point range and 95.7 percent at the free-throw line. He was limited to 21 games due to lower-body injuries to his groin, hip and right ankle.

Livers is ranked No. 100 on ESPN’s Top 100 draft prospects list, but his name hasn’t appeared in any recent mock draft by major outlets.

"We know Isaiah has had the desire to reach the next level of playing professional basketball, and going through the NBA Draft process will give him the information he is looking for to make the proper decision," coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. "Even with everything going on with COVID-19, myself, and our staff, will continue to work closely with Isaiah and his family to gain as much information as possible in the weeks ahead before he reaches his final decision."

