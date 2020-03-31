Michigan’s game against Kentucky in London next season is still a go as of now.

The Basketball Hall of Fame, which is hosting the overseas event, said the status of the Dec. 6 contest hasn’t changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“With many athletic events being postponed and canceled due to COVID-19, the Basketball Hall of Fame remains diligent in monitoring the situation and making decisions in the best interest of public health,” Basketball Hall of Fame president John Doleva said in a statement Tuesday.

“At this time, we are moving forward with plans to host the inaugural London Showcase at The O2 in December 2020.”

The statement comes one week after Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters the international affair was “up in the air” and hinted at the possibility of the game taking place closer to home.

"It is up in the air right now," Calipari said. "I say 'up in the air.' Where is this thing going? We probably have until about June to make that decision.

"Do we do something that's closer to us? So it is being thought of."

According to Michigan spokesperson, the program hasn’t had any discussion about postponing or canceling the game.

"COVID-19 has affected so much so far, that we are sure the London event will be evaluated throughout the spring and summer before any decision is made," the program said in a statement. "The safety of the teams, staff workers and fans is what comes first."

The London contest is part of a three-game series that includes a home-and-home the following two seasons. The Wolverines will host the Wildcats at Crisler Center in 2021 and travel to Rupp Arena in Lexington in 2022.

The overseas clash between Michigan and Kentucky is part of a doubleheader that will also include Marist and UMBC.

“The health and safety of the players, fans and staff is of the utmost importance,” Doleva said. “We will continue to work and communicate with the four schools involved, and we will provide additional updates as needed.”

