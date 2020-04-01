Need a Michigan football fix? For all 24 hours of Wednesday, MDen.com will be streaming for free “Football’s Valhalla: The Bob Ufer Story.”

Bob Ufer (Photo: Detroit News Photo Archive)

April 1 would have been Bob Ufer’s 100th birthday. The legendary Michigan radio announcer was born in 1920 and died in 1981 at age 61.

His life is celebrated in the documentary that MDen.com is streaming. The film premiered in 2018 at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor and it includes interviews with Jim Harbaugh, Lloyd Carr, Ufer’s four children and many others.

On her podcast, “View from the Pressbox,” Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News interviewed Ufer’s son, Tom Ufer, ahead of the release of the film.