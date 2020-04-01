Michigan is still in the mix for Harvard grad transfer Bryce Aiken.

Aiken, a point guard, narrowed his list of potential destinations to Michigan, Iowa State, Maryland and Seton Hall on Wednesday, according to 247Sports’ Evan Daniels.

Aiken (6-foot, 175 pounds) averaged 16.7 points in seven games this past season before his senior year was cut short by a foot injury. As a junior, he averaged 22.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Bryce Aiken (Photo: Jessica Hill, Associated Press)

Since Ivy League rules prohibit redshirts and don’t allow graduate students to play athletics, Aiken is forced to finish his collegiate career elsewhere. He’s expected to get a medical redshirt and reportedly heard from 25 schools after entering the transfer portal.

The Wolverines were among several high-major programs to reach out to Aiken when he first hit the grad transfer market last month.

“I think playing for Juwan Howard would be awesome,” Aiken told 247Sports. “He has the NBA experience that I would relish in learning from. I was able to watch them play on TV a few times this past season and it looks like his team has a ton of fun out there. That’s one of the biggest things that has stuck out to me.

“I believe he’s another terrific coach and speaking with him on the phone only reassures me of his belief in my ability to help them win. They’ll be another top-10 team and going into that situation — being able to lead those guys and represent the University of Michigan would be incredible."

All four schools on Aiken’s list are replacing high-usage point guards: Zavier Simpson at Michigan, Tyrese Haliburton at Iowa State, Anthony Cowan Jr. at Maryland and Myles Powell at Seton Hall.

Aiken, a former top-100 prospect, previously visited Maryland and Seton Hall while in high school. He was also recruited by former Michigan coach John Beilein and his staff but never received an offer.

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period on Wednesday to at least May 31, Aiken will most likely not be able to take any visits before making a decision.

“Not being able to visit has definitely represented its own challenge,” Aiken told 247Sports. “Being a kid from New Jersey and having Michigan and Iowa State, two schools I’m highly considering, I’ve never been out there ever in my life. It presents its unique challenges.”

In addition to Aiken, Michigan also reportedly reached out to Columbia grad transfer Mike Smith, another Ivy League point guard, last month.

The Wolverines are currently one over the scholarship limit — with nine returning players and five incoming recruits — and already have two possible point guard replacements on the roster in Eli Brooks and David DeJulius.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins