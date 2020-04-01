During the coronavirus shutdown, Michigan has still been reaching out to many recruits, and one who has continued to be a priority is Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood Academy linebacker Junior Colson.

The Wolverines had a foot in the door from the start as his mother and other family members are Wolverine fans. That alone has not led Michigan’s coaches to coast in the recruitment, and they are in consistent contact with the 6-foot-2, 215-pound four-star.

Junior Colson (Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports)

“We have been (on) FaceTime almost every day this week with Coach Harbaugh and the defense,” Colson said. “They are telling me how much they want me and how they will use me. I am their top linebacker priority.”

Colson was born in Haiti and lived there until he was 11. After he was adopted and came to the United States, football was the first sport he played. He learned quickly, and his athletic background as a skill player has caught the attention of schools and analysts projecting him to the next level.

“He is a former wide receiver that brings that kind of athleticism to the linebacker position,” 247Sports Director of Scouting Barton Simmons said. “He has loose hips and is a natural in coverage with good ball skills. He is attractive as a nickel linebacker. He is a good athlete that checks the combine testing box and is extremely productive on one of the best teams in Tennessee.”

More: No slowing down: Wolverines finding ways to stay in shape at home

Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and many more have offered.

He was planning on taking official visits, but the coronavirus shutdown has him moving his timeline to May now.

“I really want a school that’s going to give me a good education, and their facilities, and how I vibe with the coaches,” Colson told 247Sports. “It doesn’t really matter to me if it’s in-state or out-of-state. The family aspect is very important to me. How they make me and my family feel at home.”

Colson made 175 tackles (30 for loss) and had 14 sacks as a junior.

Oklahoma DB offered

Michigan has offered Oklahoma City John Marshall cornerback Bryce Stephens.

The Wolverines are the 16th scholarship offer to the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Stephens.

Oklahoma State, Nebraska and Tennessee are among the schools Michigan is battling for him.

Stephens self-reports a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash. He has also been a prolific wide receiver at the high school level.

New offer in California

Michigan has also offered LaPuente (Calif.) Bishop Amat cornerback Dyson McCutcheon.

McCutcheon (5-10, 165 pounds) has also been offered by California – where he is scheduled to officially visit on June 19 – Notre Dame, USC and more.

He is the son of former Trojan and Cleveland Brown Daylon McCutcheon. His grandfather Lawrence McCutcheon was a five-time Pro Bowler as well.

More information

Junior Colson profile

Bryce Stephens profile

Dyson McCutcheon profile

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.