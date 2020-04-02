Michigan has added to its 2021 class with the commitment from four-star tight end Louis Hansen that he announced Thursday.

Hansen made his commitment public via video on Rivals.com.

Tight end Louis Hansen has committed to Michigan. (Photo: 247Sports)

“I feel like I have great connections with coach (Sherrone) Moore, coach (Don) Brown and coach (Jim) Harbaugh,” Hansen said in the video. “They’re really building something special up there."

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound Hansen plays for St. Sebastian’s in Needham, Mass.

He said he had planned to take other college visits but while home during this COVID-19 pandemic, he made the decision to commit to Michigan.

He is the fifth player in the 2021 class that includes five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy, offensive linemen Giovanni El-Hadi and Greg Crippen and defensive end Dominick Giudice.

