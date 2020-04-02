Michigan picked up a second commitment to the 2021 class on Thursday when punter Tommy Doman Jr. announced he had accepted the Wolverines’ offer.

He is the sixth member of the recruiting class.

“I am committing to the University of Michigan on a full scholarship!” Doman wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Michigan received a commitment from four-star tight end Louis Hansen.

Doman attends Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep and is ranked the No. 2 punter nationally in the Kornblue Kicking Fab 50 rankings. He's also ranked the No. 3 kicker and No. 4 punter in the country by Kohl’s Kicking.

Doman had offers from Navy, Army, Air Force, Boston College, and Penn, among others.