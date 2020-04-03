Michigan picked up its third commitment in two days when three-star linebacker Casey Phinney announced his decision Friday morning on Twitter.

Casey Phinney (right) (Photo: Twitter @caseyphinney)

The 2021 class has grown to seven commitments after four-star tight end Louis Hansen and kicker Tommy Doman, ranked No. 2 nationally by Kornblue Kicking, joined the group on Thursday.

Phinney plays at Noble and Greenough in Massachusetts – Hansen also is from the state and plays for St. Sebastian’s in Needham – and is ranked the No. 9 player in the state by 247Sports Composite. He is 6-foot-1, 225 pounds and had offers from Army and Massachusetts, among others.

Michigan’s 2021 class is now ranked No. 13 nationally and No. 6 in the Big Ten by 247Sports.