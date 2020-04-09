Michigan can scratch Bryce Aiken off its list of possible point guard replacements.

The Harvard graduate transfer announced on Thursday he’ll be going closer to home and using his final season of eligibility at Seton Hall.

Aiken, a native of Randolph, New Jersey, picked the Pirates over Iowa State, Maryland and Michigan.

Bryce Aiken averaged 16.8 points, 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds over his four seasons at Harvard. (Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press)

Aiken (6-foot, 175 pounds) was one of the top grad transfers on the market, ranking No. 5 and No. 8, respectively, on ESPN’s and Stadium’s lists of immediately eligible transfers.

Despite playing only one full season in his four years at Harvard, Aiken was productive when healthy. He averaged 22.2 points in 18 games as a junior after recovering from knee surgery and 16.7 points in seven games last season before suffering a foot injury. He also shot 34.7% from 3-point range during his career with the Crimson.

More: Colin Castleton becomes second Wolverine to enter transfer portal

Aiken, who played at New Jersey powerhouse The Patrick School, was recruited by former coach John Beilein and his staff coming out of high school. However, Aiken couldn’t visit Ann Arbor or any of his other finalists during his recent round of recruitment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aiken would’ve provided coach Juwan Howard with an experienced and dynamic scoring option at the point guard spot following Zavier Simpson’s graduation and sophomore David DeJulius’ decision to enter the transfer portal.

Even without Aiken, the Wolverines still have several possible replacements on the roster in senior-to-be Eli Brooks, incoming freshman Zeb Jackson and walk-on Brandon Wade, a Duquesne transfer who could be eligible to play by the fall semester.

Michigan has also been linked to Columbia grad transfer Mike Smith, another Ivy League point guard, and is still in the running to land five-star guard Joshua Christopher.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins