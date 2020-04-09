Roseville sophomore wide receiver Tyrell Henry had no scholarship offers coming into this week, but now has four to his name. The first of those offers was from the Michigan Wolverines, a moment he said left him and his mother in shock.

Those who have played against, seen him play, or coached him, like Roseville head coach Vernard Snowden, were not overly surprised based on what they knew of his talent.

Roseville receiver Tyrell Henry was offered a scholarship this week by Michigan. (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

“He is athletic and very elusive,” Snowden said. “He is a fast kid. He can play offense or defense, has great ball skills and is one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached.”

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who has emphasized skill athletes who can make plays in space, saw Henry’s tape and then got in touch with Snowden to tell him he wanted to be the first to offer the 6-foot-1, 165-pound Henry.

As an in-state recruit, Henry is quite familiar with the maize and blue.

"I’ve always watched Michigan," he said. "They've been one of my favorite teams forever. I was yelling at the TV every game day. Michigan has always been a team I’ve searched up and just got a feeling for even before middle school.”

That drew other schools his way. Toledo, Central Michigan and Youngstown State also offered. and several more have contacted Snowden about him.

The recruiting attention will not change his approach to the game.

"This offer means a lot to me," Henry said. "I’ve been working so hard to get somewhere and this shows it’s finally starting to pay off. This is not the end. I’m going to work way harder to get to where I want to be. I am happy, but know the job isn’t finished."

“His family is excited, but they’re old-school,” Snowden added. “It’s good he got the offer, but they will be on him about his books and his grades and make sure he takes care of what he needs to take care of.”

Snowden had been getting Henry’s name and film to schools, but Michigan was the first to jump, which he believes is validation of what Henry put down on tape.

It is also validation the Roseville program is moving in the right direction. Snowden has not been there long and the team is young, but full of talent.

“It means a lot to both him and our program,” Snowden said. “No one else has been offered by Michigan at Roseville.”

Henry is being recruited as a wide receiver, but has experience on defense and as a return man as well.

Another in-state sophomore offered

Michigan also offered Birmingham Groves sophomore Jaden Mangham, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound receiver and defensive back.

Mangham, whose older brother Jaren played at Detroit Cass Tech and is now at Colorado, has received several major offers in the last several weeks including Michigan State, Penn State, Indiana and more.

He played 7-on-7 in the winter with CE Stars, which is led by Wolverine running back Chris Evans.

New offer in North Carolina

Omarion Hampton, a sophomore running back prospect at Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland was offered by Michigan.

Hampton (6-0, 210 pounds) is being recruited by running backs coach Jay Harbaugh.

Miami (Fla.), Penn State, North Carolina and others have offered as well.

Hampton rushed for 2,402 yards and 25 touchdowns as a sophomore.

