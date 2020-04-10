One day after missing out on one Ivy League grad transfer, Michigan landed another.

Columbia’s Mike Smith announced on Friday his next stop will be Ann Arbor, where he will help fill the void at point guard with the departures of Zavier Simpson (graduation) and David DeJulius (transfer).

Smith was also receiving interest from Arizona, Gonzaga and Seton Hall, who beat out Michigan for Harvard point guard Bryce Aiken.

Mike Smith (Photo: Jessica Hill, Associated Press)

Smith (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) ranked sixth in the nation in scoring with 22.8 points per game this past season. He averaged 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds and shot 33.9% from 3-point range over 30 games to earn All-Ivy League second-team honors.

Smith, who had his junior year cut short after eight games due to a torn meniscus, averaged 18 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds in his four seasons at Columbia. He also shot 33.1% on 3-pointers and 82.8% on free throws for his career.

Smith was ranked No. 11 and No. 14, respectively, on ESPN's and Stadium's lists of immediately eligible transfers.

His addition gives coach Juwan Howard another ball handler and shot creator. He'll join a backcourt mix that will also include senior-to-be Eli Brooks, incoming freshman Zeb Jackson and walk-on Brandon Wade.

Smith already has a connection to Michigan. He played with current Wolverine and walk-on forward Jaron Faulds during the 2017-18 season before Faulds transferred.

