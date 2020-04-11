In the absence of live sports, TV networks are filling airtime by replaying classic games from the past, some involving our local teams. But if you need a stronger dose of Detroit-area sports to tide you over until the games begin again, we’ve come up with a list you can find online.

Michigan's Rumeal Robinson celebrates making the first of two free throws with three seconds remaining in overtime against Seton Hall in the NCAA Final Four championship game April 4, 1989 in Seattle. Michigan defeated Seton Hall 80-79. (Photo: AP)

The NFL just made things easier for fans by making a decade’s worth of games available for free on Gamepass via NFL.com. Recent Major League Baseball games are relatively easy to find on YouTube. But same goes for other sports, and we’ve compiled a list of 10 memorable games from each of our four major pro franchise, as well as Michigan and Michigan State football and basketball.

Today, it’s Michigan basketball, from Steve Fisher’s surprising title run through the John Beilein era:

►April 3, 1989 – Michigan 80, Seton Hall 79 (OT): The Wolverines and interim head coach Steve Fisher capped their improbable NCAA title run with a thriller in Seattle. Glen Rice’s hot shooting continued and Rumeal Robinson’s two clutch free throws won it after Seton Hall rallied to force OT.

►Dec. 14, 1991 – Duke 88, Michigan 85 (OT): A loss, yes. But this was the moment the Fab Five truly arrived, even before the Notre Dame game in February when Steve Fisher put them all in the starting lineup. A nationally-televised matinee at Crisler Arena, only hours before Desmond Howard would win the Heisman Trophy in New York, saw the Wolverines rally from a 16-point deficit and set the table for what was to come.

Chris Webber, left, and Jalen Rose talk it up during their NCAA championship game against North Carolina in 1993. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

►April 3, 1993 – Michigan 81, Kentucky 78 (OT): Jalen Rose called this the biggest win of the Fab Five era, and it’s hard to argue that point. Facing a Rick Pitino-coached Kentucky team — led by Jamal Mashburn — that won its first four NCAA tournament games by an average of 31 points, Michigan got a dominant performance from Chris Webber to reach the national title game.

►Jan. 27, 2011 – Michigan 61, Michigan State 57: This was the game that reset the Michigan-Michigan State basketball rivalry, as the Wolverines snapped an 11-game losing streak at the Breslin Center. Zack Novak drilled six 3-pointers as Michigan turned around its season — and John Beilein’s coaching tenure in Ann Arbor.

►Feb. 18, 2012 – Michigan 56, Ohio State 51: The Wolverines reached the 20-win mark for the first time since 1993-94 by knocking off No. 6 Ohio State at Crisler. Freshman Trey Burke’s big plays in the closing minutes against Aaron Craft and his hometown Buckeyes proved to be the difference.

►March 3, 2013 – Michigan 58, Michigan State 57: The Wolverines avenged a blowout loss to their rivals earlier in the season, and they almost literally stole this one. Trey Burke’s pickpocket routine on MSU’s Keith Appling won it for John Beilein’s team.

►March 29, 2013 – Michigan 87, Kansas 85 (OT): The Wolverines won their Sweet 16 showdown with top-seeded Kansas in overtime. But it was Trey Burke’s insane 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation that stands as one of the all-time March Madness moments.

►April 6, 2013 – Michigan 61, Syracuse 56: A young Michigan team relied on some of its lesser-known players to reach the national title game. Jordan Morgan played a starring role at crunch time, and freshman reserves Caris LeVert and Spike Albrecht made big contributions off the bench as John Beilein bested one of his mentors, Jim Boeheim.

Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) is chased by forward Moritz Wagner (13) after Poole made a 3-point basket at the buzzer to win an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game against Houston on March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan. Michigan won 64-63. (Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP)

►Jan. 18, 2014 – Michigan 77, Wisconsin 70: Michigan hadn’t won in Madison in 15 years, but Nik Stauskas wasn’t going to let the Wolverines lose this one. A step-back 3 and some nervy free-throw shooting sealed the upset win for John Beilein’s team.

►March 17, 2017 – Michigan 64, Houston 63: Jordan Poole had a Greek mythology paper due on Monday. But on a Saturday night in Wichita, he hit a shot that was the stuff of legends for Michigan basketball, hitting a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Wolverines on to the Sweet 16 and his teammates running after him a wild celebratory chase.

