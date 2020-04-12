Posted!
Michigan has received a commitment from four-star center Raheem Anderson, who made his announcement Sunday in a video shared on social media.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Anderson from Cass Tech, is No. 8 on The Detroit News’ Top 50 players in the 2021 class. He is ranked No. 3 at the position nationally and No. 7 in the state by 247Sports Composite.
Anderson thanked his parents and high school coaches in the video and the coaches who have recruited him.
“I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Michigan,” he wrote.
Michigan now has eight commitments to the 2021 freshman class, including three players from the state. The class ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 9 nationally by 247Sports.
Happy Easter— Raheem Anderson II (@espn_heem) April 12, 2020
Happy Birthday Grammie🙏🏾
Committed...#2EZpic.twitter.com/FNdT07tXHL
