Devin Gil, the former Michigan linebacker, has transferred to the University of South Florida.

Gil, a Florida native, announced his decision Tuesday on social media. “I’m coming home,” Gil said in the tweet that features him in a USF uniform wearing No. 8. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will not have to sit a year as a graduate transfer.

Former Michigan linebacker Devin Gil will transfer to South Florida. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

At Michigan, Gil played in 39 games and made 14 starts. He returns to his home state where he played for former Michigan defensive analysts Devin Bush Sr. at Flanagan High. Bush left the Wolverines for Ole Miss earlier this year where he re-joined Chris Partridge, now the co-defensive coordinator after being a defensive assistant at Michigan.

Also on the USF roster is Gil’s former teammate, Michigan receiver Eddie McDoom, who transferred in 2018.

