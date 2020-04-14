The bad news keeps coming for Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class.

Five-star forward Isaiah Todd, the No. 13 overall recruit in the nation, has decommitted from the Wolverines and will pursue a pro career, he told Sports Illustrated on Tuesday.

Todd’s decision comes one day after Michigan missed out on five-star guard Joshua Christopher, who committed to Arizona State.

Isaiah Todd (Photo: 247Sports)

"My dream has always been to play in the NBA," Todd told Sports Illustrated. "I just feel like this route will help my game grow even more. I want to be as prepared as possible when the times comes. This was a no-brainer for me."

There have been rumblings that Todd was considering skipping college and heading overseas ever since he committed to Michigan back in October. Those rumors persisted once Todd held off on signing his letter of intent during the early signing period in November.

It remains unclear where Todd will play professionally. He could possibly follow the path of several high-profile recruits like LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton, who played in the Australian NBL last season and are projected lottery picks in the 2020 draft.

Per the NBA's current collective bargaining agreement, prospects must be at least 19 years old and at least one year removed from high school to declare for the NBA Draft and be eligible for the league. Todd won't turn 19 until October.

“This was a tough decision for him, but he just feels like this is what’s best for him and his development,” Todd's mother Marlene Venable told Sports Illustrated. “We love Michigan and (coach) Juwan (Howard), but, at the end of the day, he has to make the best decision for him.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Todd will hire an agent and announce where he’ll play “in the near future.”

“I know some people won’t understand it, but this is the decision I’ve made,” Todd said. “I love Coach Howard and I love Michigan, but I feel like this was the best decision for me.”

The news comes one day before the start of the regular signing period, and Michigan’s class is down to three scholarship players: four-star guard Zeb Jackson (signed), four-star center Hunter Dickinson (unsigned) and four-star forward Terrance Williams (unsigned). Three-star wing Jace Howard, Juwan's son, will reportedly be joining the roster as a walk-on next season.

Before Todd’s decision, Michigan had the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports. After the latest turns of events, the Wolverines’ ranking dropped to No. 12 in the nation, but is still No. 1 in the Big Ten.

Todd’s departure also frees up another roster spot and means Michigan has two available scholarships for next season.

