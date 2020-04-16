The Michigan ticket office, in a letter Thursday to season ticket holders, said that while it is too early to speculate about the fall sports calendar, changes have been made to the refund policy if any sports are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a response in the letter to questions regarding the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on upcoming sporting events, particularly football. Michigan opens the season on Sept. 5 at Washington then kicks off the home portion of its schedule at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 12 against Ball State.

Michigan football's 2020 schedule kicks off with a Sept. 5 game at Washington. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

“We don’t have answers,” the letter reads. “Speculation about the global environment 4-6 months from now is premature, and we will continue to follow the advice and directives of medical experts and health officials. We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect the health of our student-athletes, season ticket holders, and fans.”

The letter points out that while it is “too soon to speculate” if any sports seasons were to be canceled in 2020-21, Michigan will have temporary changes to its refund policy in place with these options for preferred seat contributions and season tickets:

► Transfer of payments for the following seasons (2021-2022)

► Changing the allocation of payments to a tax-deductible athletic donation

► Receiving a full refund

“An additional range of questions remains, including adjusting dates of games or the number of games that could be played,” according to the letter. “The speculative nature of these questions, coupled with a large number of political scenarios, prevents us from reasonably defining the types of relief that could be available."

The football season ticket renewal deadline has been extended to June 1. Upgrades and seat additions have been delayed to June 8-19. Three-game ticket packs will go on sale July 7 and individual game sales will begin July 21.

