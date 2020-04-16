Former Michigan linebacker Josh Uche has been called one of the more versatile at the position in the upcoming NFL Draft and continues to draw high praise from analysts.

The three-day draft begins April 23.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Thursday during a conference call that he has been extremely impressed with Uche.

Michigan linebacker Josh Uche had 11.5 tackles for loss last season. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“I think Josh Uche will get eight to 10 sacks a year at the next level,” Jeremiah said.

During the 2019 season at Michigan, Uche had 11.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks last season. He also had two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Gil Brandt, the Sirius XM NFL analyst and former vice president of player personnel for the Cowboys, recently released his top-150 NFL Draft prospects and included four Michigan players. Center Cesar Ruiz is ranked No. 47, Uche No. 75, guard Ben Bredeson at No. 86 and safety Josh Metellus at No. 114.

Several former Michigan players waiting to find out where they will be drafted or picked up in free agency to continue their careers. There were 11 former Wolverines at the NFL Combine, including Ruiz, Bredeson, right guard Michael Onwenu and left tackle Jon Runyan, quarterback Shea Patterson, tight end Sean McKeon and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. On defense, Uche was invited, as well as linebacker Khaleke Hudson, Metellus and cornerback Lavert Hill. Linebacker Jordan Glasgow and defensive end Mike Danna also have been preparing for the draft.

Jeremiah thinks the 6-foot-1, 245-pound Uche has plenty of upside.

“He’s a unique player because he’s an undersized kind of a 3-4, he’s going to be a speed rusher coming off the edge,” he said. “He’s got a real knack and a lot of ability there. He’s somebody that on run downs, he’s going to have a little bit of an issue there. By the way, one of the side notes with him, I think he only played like 13 snaps against Ohio State, which I still have yet to get a good answer on why they didn’t use him more in that game. That’s a side note, but he’s a good player.”

