Former Michigan commit Isaiah Todd has become the second player to jump from high school to the G League this week, signing with the league with the intent of joining its new elite program.

Todd’s signing was announced Friday, one day after Jalen Green became the first in the program.

Isaiah Todd (Photo: Jim Hawkins, Inside Carolina)

“We’re excited to have Isaiah begin his professional career in the NBA G League,” G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. “With his skill and drive to succeed, I’m confident that he will thrive in the NBA G League and use all of our available resources to prepare for the next stage in his career.”

Todd was a highly recruited forward at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was a McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic selection this year.

The five-star prospect and nation's No. 13 overall recruit became Michigan coach Juwan Howard's first pledge when he committed to the Wolverines over Kansas back in October.

Todd decommitted from Michigan on Tuesday, the day before the start of the regular signing period, and announced he was forgoing college to pursue a professional career.

The G League is still working on many details of the new program and says players like Todd and Green will have “a chance to begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life skills training.”

The G League began offering $125,000 contracts to select players in 2018. Green and Todd are both expected to be paid more than that.