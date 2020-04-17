Michigan has added three-star defensive end T.J. Guy on Friday to its 2021 class, its fifth commitment since the start of the month.

Michigan now has nine commitments, and with the addition of Guy has three from Massachusetts. Guy had been a Boston College commit, but decided to reopen his recruitment when Jeff Hafley replaced Steve Addazio as head coach.

Buy Photo Michigan has nine commitments so far in its 2021 football recruiting class. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

He also has offers from Connecticut and Nebraska, among others.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Guy is ranked No. 44 nationally at his position by 247Sports Composite. Michigan’s class currently is ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 8 nationally by the website.