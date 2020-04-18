Running back Tru Wilson, a favorite of Michigan fans for his tough blocking and hard running, has transferred to Northern Colorado.

Running back Tru Wilson will play at Northern Colorado as a graduate transfer. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

The announcement was made Saturday on social media.

Wilson, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound former walk-on out of Warren De La Salle, rushed for 221 yards on 44 carries and scored one touchdown for the Wolverines last season, ranking him third among the running backs. He also caught two passes for 14 yards. He played in 26 games during his Michigan career, including 21 at running back.

In early January, Wilson announced his plans to move on as a graduate transfer. He will be immediately eligible.

Michigan fans appreciating Wilson’s tough running would chant “Truuuuu” when he had the ball. He broke his right hand in the season opener last season but continued to practice until he was fully healthy to return a month later against Rutgers.

The running back room will be crowded this upcoming season with the returns of Zach Charbonnet, Hassan Haskins and Christian Turner and Chris Evans, who had been projected to be the lead back last season, has returned from a one-year suspension by the university.

