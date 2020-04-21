The Wolverines appear to be in the hunt for another graduate transfer.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday night, Michigan is one of seven finalists for George Mason’s Justin Kier. The 6-foot-4 guard is also considering Arkansas, Georgetown, Georgia, Iowa State, Minnesota and N.C. State.

George Mason's Justin Kier averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in nine games last season before his senior year was cut short. (Photo: George Mason athletics)

Kier averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 30 games in 2018-19 but was limited to nine games last season due to foot injuries. He shot 38.9% (44-for-113) from 3-point range over the past two seasons.

Kier, who has one year of eligibility remaining, is ranked the No. 17 immediately eligible transfer by ESPN and No. 32 by Stadium. He didn’t include the Wolverines when he cut his list down to 10 schools last week.

Michigan has one available scholarship remaining for next season and could be looking to add another shooting guard after failing to land five-star recruit Joshua Christopher.

The Wolverines have already signed one graduate transfer this offseason — point guard Mike Smith from Columbia — and have three scholarship guards on the roster in senior-to-be Eli Brooks, incoming freshman Zeb Jackson and Smith.

