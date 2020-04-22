Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0
Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU. Nothing has changed throughout the process. Burrow is the Bengals' future. Previous pick: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State. There was some hubbub this week teams were gauging Washington’s interest in trading out of this spot, but unless they get overwhelmed with a package of picks, they’ll happily stay put and grab the draft’s best defensive player. Previous pick: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
3. Miami Dolphins (trade): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama. Trying to sift through the smokescreens leading up to the draft has been challenging, but there’s no reason for the Dolphins to take the risk missing out on their preferred franchise QB. I don’t think we can rule out Justin Herbert is that guy, but Tagovailoa offers a far higher ceiling, despite the durability concerns. In terms of a return, the Lions settle for less than hoped, but still net an extra-second rounder (pick No. 39) to drop two spots. Previous pick (for Lions): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama. It’s not sexy, but the Giants need to invest in protecting last year’s first-round pick, quarterback Daniel Jones. Wills might not have a future on the blindside, but he’s a polished and powerful right tackle out of Alabama, which is a pipeline new coach Joe Judge knows well. Previous pick: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
5. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State. Bob Quinn’s history of picking players in the first round with a clear path to playing time continues to give Okudah the edge over Clemson’s do-everything linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Previous pick (for Dolphins): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. As Athletic reporter Daniel Popper puts it, can the Chargers win a Super Bowl with Tyrod Taylor? Probably not. With comparisons to Carson Wentz, Herbert is a better long-term option and it might be a while before the Chargers have another shot at a QB of this caliber in the draft. Previous pick: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson. Two years ago, the Panthers had Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis playing off the ball, with both coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl selections. Shaq Thompson isn’t on that level, but he’s solid. Adding Simmons to the mix would bring a dynamic playmaker to a defense desperate for one. Previous pick: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
8. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn. With Kliff Kingsbury coaching, offense is always in play, but the Cardinals gave up more yards than any team in 2019. Yes, the team paid Jordan Phillips a nice chunk of change in free agency, but adding Brown should solidify the middle of the line for years to come. Previous pick: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida. The Jaguars likely will field several calls from teams looking to move up, but the chance to grab Henderson and backfill the roster hole created by trading Jalen Ramsey last year will be too enticing to pass up. Previous pick: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville. The Browns reportedly are looking into making a play for disgruntled Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams, but if that doesn’t come to fruition, the man mountain Becton can be plugged into the team’s blindside hole. Previous pick: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (trade): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia. Tampa Bay isn't sitting back and waiting this offseason. They’ve got a short window to build the best team possible around Tom Brady, so they send the Jets picks No. 14 and No. 117 to move up three spots. Thomas, the long-armed offensive tackle slides right into a starting spot on the right side, allowing free-agent addition Joe Haeg to solidify the interior of the team’s offensive line. Previous pick (for Jets): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma. We never moved off this spot. It feels like an eternity since the Raiders traded for Antonio Brown, but the saga was only a little more than a year ago. Lamb gives Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock the star receiver they desire. Previous pick: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
13. Miami Dolphins (trade): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa. The Dolphins are putting their draft equity to good use, sending picks 18 and 70 to the 49ers to land one of the draft’s most athletic offensive linemen to protect Tagovailoa. Previous pick (for Colts): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
14. New York Jets (trade): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama. The Jets were able to comfortably trade back knowing the players that were still on the board. While a fourth-round pick might not have been a big prize, it’s an extra stab at landing a contributor while still scoring Jeudy, a premier route runner out of the slot for quarterback Sam Darnold. Previous pick (for Buccaneers): Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama. One of the few picks that never changed through our multiple projections. Ruggs has elite speed and hands. Paired with Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant, young quarterback Drew Lock is put in an excellent position to succeed. Previous pick: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (trade): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina. The Falcons attempts to trade up for CJ Henderson were rebuffed by the Jaguars earlier, but the two come together for a swap later in the round. Jacksonville moves up four spots and nets another big defensive piece, replacing Calais Campbell with a similar style interior disrupter. Previous pick (for Falcons): K’Lavon Chaisson, edge, LSU
17. Dallas Cowboys: K’Lavon Chaisson, edge, LSU. There’s a lot of projection to Chaisson’s game, but his quick first step should pair well opposite DeMarcus Lawrence and helps replace the pass-rushing production lost after Robert Quinn bolted in free agency. Previous pick: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
18. San Francisco 49ers (trade): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. After picking up a third-rounder from the Dolphins, the 49ers bolster their secondary with Diggs, who will benefit from the tutelage of Richard Sherman. Previous pick (for Dolphins): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
19. Las Vegas Raiders: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah. The Raiders re-signed Nevin Lawson to a modest one-year deal this offseason, but are still in need of a long-term cornerback pairing with last year’s second-round pick Trayvon Mullen. Johnson’s measurables won’t blow anyone away, but he’s a heady player who makes his share of plays on the ball. That’s a welcome trait for a team that intercepted just nine passes a year ago. Previous pick: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
20. Atlanta Falcons (trade): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU. By pairing Queen with another former LSU linebacker, Deion Jones, the Falcons would have the most athletic second-level tandem in football with incredible sideline-to-sideline coverage underneath. Previous pick (for Jaguars): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU. This is another match we’ve loved from the start. Jefferson, the big-bodied slot, will nicely complement the Eagles’ passing game. Previous pick: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
22. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer shouldn’t have a problem tapping into Gross-Matos’ potential after the franchise decided to move on from Everson Griffen. Previous pick (for Bills): Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
23. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, edge, Iowa. This pick feels a little too on the nose, but Epenesa is everything the Patriots love in a defensive lineman. Big, tough and better productive than his measurables. Oh, and he's from Iowa, a Bill Belichick favorite. The Jordan Love possibility remains intriguing, but I’m not sure Belichick has the patience to groom a QB prone to making so many mistakes. Previous pick: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
24. New Orleans Saints: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State. Love also makes sense for the Saints, but the sand is running out on the hourglass of Drew Brees’ career, Making a push for another Super Bowl outweighs the long-term play. Aiyuk is lethal with the ball in his hands and can contribute as a return man, if needed, although the Saints have an All-Pro at that spot currently. Previous pick: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
25. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. The Vikings could stand to upgrade at both wide receiver or cornerback and there are good options at both positions, but Mims, one of the biggest pre-draft risers would provide Kirk Cousins and the offense a needed weapon after Stefon Diggs was traded to the Bills. Previous pick: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
26. Miami Dolphins: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama. It’s tempting to go all in on the offense and grab a top running back, but the Dolphins probably can find a solid option later in the draft. Instead, McKinney bolsters an exciting secondary built around cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Previous pick: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
27. Carolina Panthers (trade): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State. The Seahawks are always willing to trade on draft day and find a partner in the Panthers, who send them picks No. 38 and 69 to secure their quarterback of the future. The benefit of getting Love in the first round, like the Ravens did with Lamar Jackson a couple of years back, is the fifth-year option that comes with the contract. That’s a huge plus with a quarterback. Previous pick (for Seahawks): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma. Murray can thump coming downhill and has shown some ability to get after the quarterback, which will play well in Baltimore’s blitzing attack. Previous pick: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
29. Tennessee Titans: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU. Logan Ryan continues to sit on the market after being targeted more than any cornerback last season and struggling with his tackling. Gladney can be the replacement as an aggressive man coverage option, capable of playing inside and outside. Previous pick: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
30. Green Bay Packers: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State. The Packers are set at offensive tackle for 2020, but David Bakhtiari’s deal expires at the end of this season and the addition of former Lion Rick Wagner feels like a stopgap. Both Bakhtiari and former right tackle Bryan Bulaga were never powerhouses. Cleveland’s athleticism will play well in the team’s zone-blocking scheme and he can use his rookie year to add much-needed strength. Previous pick: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
31. San Francisco: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU. The 49ers have an opening at defensive tackle after trading away DeForest Buckner this offseason. In case you forget, the team’s defensive line is coached by former Lions assistant Kris Kocurek, who emphasizes burst off the snap and penetration in the backfield. Blacklock has some rough edges to his game, but he has shown the ability to be highly disruptive. Previous pick: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia. It seems unfair the Kansas City offense has an opportunity to make this kind of upgrade at the end of the first round. Swift’s ability on the ground will force defenses to stay honest and keep Patrick Mahomes’ passing lanes uncluttered. Previous pick: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
    Former Michigan center Cesar Ruiz certainly believes he should be a first-round NFL Draft selection, and several draft analysts agree that with his talent and upside, he could be in for a long professional football career.

    When the three-day NFL Draft begins Thursday, Michigan is expected to have a first-round selection for the second straight year. Devin Bush and Rashan Gary were first-round selections last year, and Ruiz could be the next. ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper has Ruiz at No. 27 in his most recent mock draft.

    There are a number of former Michigan players who will find out this week where they will be drafted or picked up in free agency to continue their playing careers. There were 11 former Wolverines at the NFL Combine: Ruiz, left guard Ben Bredeson, right guard Michael Onwenu, left tackle Jon Runyan, quarterback Shea Patterson, tight end Sean McKeon and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. On defense, linebackers Josh Uche and Khaleke Hudson participated, as did safety Josh Metellus and cornerback Lavert Hill. Linebacker Jordan Glasgow and defensive end Mike Danna also have been preparing for the draft.

    “If you look at the film if you look at how I dominate people, if you look at my character, how smart I am, I have everything that (it takes) for a first-rounder,” Ruiz said at the NFL Combine. “I’m very confident in myself that I am a first-rounder.”

    Ruiz ran a 5.08 40-yard dash at the combine, did 28 bench press reps, and was timed at 4.64 in the 20-yard shuttle. He started at right guard the final games of his freshman year before moving to center his last two seasons.

    “He has that ability to project to center or guard,” Kiper said of Ruiz, who has said he was born to play center. “He will go the first of that group.”

    Former Michigan linebacker Josh Uche is considered a versatile player and caught the attention of scouts during the Senior Bowl in late January. He could be the next highest selection among Michigan players. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he has been extremely impressed with Uche.

    “I think Josh Uche will get eight to 10 sacks a year at the next level,” Jeremiah said.

    During the 2019 season at Michigan, Uche had 11.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks last season. He also had two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

    Bredeson, a two-time captain and starting left guard, has been called the best “pure guard” in the draft by Kiper.

    It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Patterson and Peoples-Jones, both five-star recruits coming out of high school.

    Peoples-Jones left Michigan with a year of eligibility remaining and had impressive numbers during the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.48 40 he ran at the combine, but he dazzled in the vertical and broad jumps. Peoples-Jones had the highest vertical jump among the receivers at 44.5 inches, which tied for third best at the combine since 2006. He also had the longest broad jump at 11 feet, 7 inches, tied for sixth best since 2006. Peoples-Jones said both were personal records.

    Kiper recently said Peoples-Jones was a “first-round talent who didn’t play like a first rounder” at Michigan. Peoples-Jones missed the first few games with injury and finished third on the team in receiving with 438 yards and six touchdowns. ESPN college analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Peoples-Jones has tremendous upside.

    “I think he’s scratching the surface of where he could eventually go,” Herbstreit said this week. “I think he’s still a little raw. He really had a great combine. He ran a 4.48 and a 44-inch vertical. He’s big, 6-2, 212, kinda everything you’re looking for physically.

    “I do think his route running is going to continue to grow. He thinks a little bit raw on that side of things. But I love his competitive spirit. He’s a guy who will be able to make it in the NFL. It seems like in the NFL there’s one receiver, two or a three, and there’s no reason to think he cannot become a really solid two or three in the NFL.”

    Justin Rogers' Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft Big Board
    Justin Rogers' Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft Big Board
    1. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: For two years, the Lions sorely have lacked an effective pass rush. Young offers a prototypical build paired with high-level college production from the program with a history of producing effective NFL edge rushers. If he makes it to pick No. 3, the selection should be a no-brainer.
    2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU: The Lions rightly have kept their wagon hitched to Matthew Stafford for the 2020 season, but had the franchise been in position to select Burrow, they would have been hard-pressed to pass up on the Heisman winner.
    3. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: Talking to an AFC scout earlier this month, he told me he could make a case the Ohio State cornerback is the best prospect in this draft. Okudah is the perfect blend of size, athleticism, passion and production on the outside. He’d be a plug-and-play starter in Detroit’s man-heavy coverage schemes.
    4. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson: One of the most fascinating defensive prospects from the past several years, Simmons is an athletic marvel without a clear position. His ability to seamlessly transition between edge rusher, off-ball linebacker and coverage safety make him a true Swiss Army knife. As a prospect, he’s on par with Okudah, but the cornerback gets the edge based on a clearer path to contributing immediately.
    5. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: If you’re looking for a prospect to sell tickets or jerseys, it won’t be Brown. He’s not Aaron Donald, or even Ndamukong Suh, possessing rare game-wrecking ability from the interior. Still, Brown is rock solid against the run with better pass-rush potential than many are projecting. He should be an above-average starter for a decade.
    6. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville: Ranking the offensive tackles in this class is difficult, because they all have different strengths. If you’re confident with the mental makeup and commitment, you won’t find a more physically dominant option than Becton. He has experience playing both tackle spots, so you could temporarily kick new addition Halapoulivaati Vaitai inside while having a long-term blindside solution if you can’t re-sign Taylor Decker.
    7. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: Similarly, it’s tough to separate the top receivers in this class. We put Lamb at the top of our board because of his ability to play outside and in the slot, his electric ability after the catch and his impressive deep-ball tracking.
    8. Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina: Not as polished or as well-rounded as Brown, Kinlaw has the higher upside as an interior pass rusher, something the Lions have lacked in recent years. The Lions saw the physical dominance on display during the Senior Bowl, and Kinlaw’s frame and length are ideal for the scheme.
    9. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama: If playing left tackle wasn’t a traits-based projection, Wills would have a stronger case to be the top offensive lineman ahead of Becton. The Alabama right tackle plays with exceptional power and balance and would work well in Detroit’s gap-heavy blocking scheme, even if he lacks positional flexibility out the gate.
    10. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: You won’t find many better route runners coming out of college. Jeudy sets defenders up before creating easy separation out of his breaks. His ability to operate comfortably out of the slot should appeal to the Lions because of the team’s long-term need inside. With his slender build, he’s not going to win as many contested matchups as some of his peers, but with footwork like his, that’s a lesser concern.
    11. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa: We thought highly or Wirfs before he went and put on a show at the combine, and we know the Lions adore Iowa products. What holds Wirfs back, for us, was a less-than-stellar showing at left tackle last season. On the right side, he was dominant. And there’s good reason to believe he could move inside and be the athletic-style interior lineman the Lions love between their tackles.
    12. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida: Don’t be gun shy because the last corner the Lions drafted out of Florida bombed. Henderson is no Teez Tabor. Unlike the former Lions second-round pick, Henderson has no issues with speed, running a 4.39 at the combine. And his 20 reps on the bench show his impressive strength for the position.
    13. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: The shine Thomas had coming into the 2019 season seems to have dulled slightly, and we’re not entirely sure why. You’re talking about a guy who is able to line up at left or right tackle and can tie his shoes standing up. Like all rookies, he’ll have some technique issues he’ll need to iron out at the next level, but his length is going to be an asset in pass protection.
    14. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: The dichotomy when discussing Tagovailoa is his talent, which is exceptional, against myriad risks. That includes a laundry list of injuries — led by a recent hip dislocation — his less-than-desirable height and the fact that it’s been more difficult for left-handed quarterbacks to succeed. For some team, the risk will be worth the potential reward, but the Lions aren’t in the boat to roll the dice this year.
    15. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama: Anyone who wants to dismiss Ruggs as a track star playing football are ignoring the tape. He’s not as good a route runner as his teammate Jeudy, but Ruggs is still better than most, while showcasing great hands.
    16. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: After a disappointing combine performance raised questions about his athleticism, coupled with a less-than-dominant junior season, there’s a chance Epenesa slides out of the first round. That said, he’s a perfect fit for the Lions’ scheme as a big, long, powerful edge setter who can rush the passer both from the edge and inside.
    17. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: This is a decent running back class with solid depth through the middle rounds, but when it comes to finding the best fit for what the Lions need, it’s Taylor. Big, fast and durable, he would make for an outstanding pairing with Kerryon Johnson.
    18. Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn: Brown isn’t the only Auburn defensive lineman with the potential to make an instant impact at the next level. Davidson is more of a tweener, similar to Da’Shawn Hand coming out of Alabama. Davidson has shown steady improvement each season while playing most of his snaps on the edge. But at 303 pounds, he’d be more of a 3- or 5-tech in Detroit’s defensive front.
    19. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: The frame is NFL ready, but the lack of elite college production indicates he’ll need coaching to tap into his potential. That includes his ability to hold up against the run, which is mandatory for an edge defender in Detroit’s defense.
    20. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Johnson is a touch slower than some of the man coverage options in this class, but six interceptions over the past two seasons is indicative of his ability to stay in the back pocket of opponents’ best receivers. On the 31 throws he was targeted beyond 10 yards last season, he allowed only four catches.
    21. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: Among analysts, Swift is the consensus pick for best halfback in this class. Short, stocky and fleet of feet, Swift succeeds more with his vision than raw power. He handled a sizable workload in the SEC while staying healthy and has upside to contribute more in the passing game than he did at Georgia.
    22. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU: The Lions have enough veteran depth at defensive tackle that they could afford a little patience with Blacklock as he refines his tool set. At 290 pounds, he’s a little undersized to control multiple gaps, but he offsets some of that by playing with good leverage. Where he shines is penetrating, which might not be a top priority in Detroit’s scheme, but there’s always a place for pocket disruption.
    23. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU: Jefferson was a combine surprise, with top-tier speed and jumping numbers, bolstering his already solid draft stock. Playing almost exclusively out of the slot for the Tigers, he put up huge numbers, catching 111 passes for more than 1,500 yards. He can win at all three levels, has a knack for making a man miss in the open field and is comfortable in contested situations.
    24. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama: The Lions aren’t in the market for a safety after investing two recent third-round picks and trading for Duron Harmon, but McKinney versatility makes him a valuable long-term piece in just about any defense. His speed is a little bit of a concern, but he’s fluid changing direction and is a solid tackler in space.
    25. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin: This is a tough evaluation. Baun operated on the line of scrimmage for the Badgers, where he thrived as a pass-rusher. But at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds that’s not where he’ll play at the next level. He showcased decent athleticism as the combine and you’re counting on his motor and football character to translate into success wherever he eventually lands, positionally.
    26. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU: If Fulton were a clean prospect he’d be in the conversation with Henderson as the second-best corner in this class. Fulton has the size, speed and athleticism, while making 14 plays on the ball for LSU last season. But he’s also a guy who failed a drug test for using someone else’s sample and also had some durability issues. If you feel comfortable with the character, he’s a potential bargain on Day 2.
    27. K'Lavon Chaisson, edge, LSU: Chaisson probably will be long gone before the Lions would be comfortable investing a pick on the explosive LSU edge defender. Quick out of his stance, he’s better suited for an attacking 4-3 front. At 6-foot-3, with shorter arms, he’d be a situational option in Detroit’s scheme, thus providing less-than-ideal value before Day 2.
    28. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: At some point, the value with Herbert would become too good to pass up, but that’s not likely to come into play for the Lions. The Oregon quarterback is a solid prospect who, after not working under center in college, would strongly benefit from a season or more developing behind an established starter. There’s a good chance he comes off the board in the first 10 picks.
    29. Josh Jones, OT, Houston: As a developmental project, Jones offers a lot of upside. His ability to work and get better was evident through his time in Houston, and working with an NFL line coach will give him an opportunity to sand the rough elements of his technique. At under 34 inches, his arms are a touch shorter than you’d like to see.
    30. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor: Mims crushed the pre-draft process with impressive showings at both the Senior Bowl and combine. He arguably has the best combination of size, speed and leaping ability in the class, and he uses it to make some incredible contested catches. Drops were a problem, but he reportedly played one season with a broken hand, which might explain some of the problem.
    31. Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame: The brother of Lions edge rusher Romeo, Julian figures to come at a discount in this draft after suffering a broken leg last season. Prior to the injury, he was producing at an impressive clip rushing the passer, generating pressure once every 6.3 snaps. He’s built up impressive upper body strength while on the mend, throwing up the bar 27 times at the combine, but he’ll need to match the effort with his lower body if he wants to be a quality run defender like Romeo.
    32. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU: Playing a lot of press-man coverage for the Horned Frogs, Gladney knocked away 27 passes and intercepted three the past two seasons. His measured speed didn’t match his film, but a 4.48-second 40 isn’t a massive concern. He doesn’t allow much success on intermediate and deep routes, and he doesn’t miss many tackles, but penalties could be an issue with the way the NFL aggressive officiates downfield coverage.
    33. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State: Similar to Swift, but a half-tier down from the Georgia runner. Dobbins broke his leg in high school, but durability wasn’t an issue at Ohio State. He capably racked up more than 300 carries last season, finding the end zone 23 times while racking up more than 2,200 yards from scrimmage. The biggest concern is his one-cut-and-go style best suited for zone blocking doesn’t offer a significant contrast to Kerryon Johnson.
    34. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson: Interestingly, Pro Football Focus lists Darius Slay as Terrell’s NFL comp. The Clemson corner has similar size and is only a tick slower. Playing tight man coverage throughout college, he showed good footwork with his ability to mirror routes. The biggest concern is his tackling, which won’t fly in Detroit.
    35. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Quarterback-needy teams will overpay for the position. The Lions don’t need to do that, but if Love slides into Day 2, the team will have to at least consider pulling the trigger. The bad decisions are evident throughout his film, but Love’s arm strength is awesome. With his ability to move around the pocket to avoid the rush and make off-platform throws, you can see why there are some soft comparisons to Patrick Mahomes.
    36. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State: In his second season at ASU, the JUCO transfer added more slot responsibilities to his game. Combined with his skills as a return man and you have a versatile, explosive weapon capable of a big gain every time the ball gets in his hands.
    37. Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana: Coming out of the same school as Tracy Walker, Hunt (center), a right tackle in 2019, is projected to move inside at the next level. He didn’t work out during the pre-draft process, but his athleticism and power are apparent on the film.
    38. Darrell Taylor, edge, Tennessee: Taylor’s measurements at the combine were a pleasant surprise. His 6-foot-4, 267-pound frame is adequate for the position in Detroit’s defensive scheme. A powerhouse, he has the strength to anchor against the run and push offensive tackles back with an effective bull rush. He would help instantly as a rotational option with plenty of room to grow into a starting-caliber edge.
    39. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC: Pittman is built like Kenny Golladay, but is more of a finesse option, with crisp route running allowing him to do damage at intermediate depths. Pittman has outstanding hands and could be a solid outside option in the red zone.
    40. Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State: You’ll notice Patrick Queen didn’t make our top-50, but there’s little reason to believe the Lions will buck their linebacking trend and add a 229-pounder, regardless of the skill set. With Gay, there are some character concerns, but if you can get past them, you find an elite athlete who has the potential to be very good in coverage. Could quickly displace Christian Jones as Detroit’s weakside linebacker.
    41. Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan: The Lions won’t hesitate to draft an adequately sized center and move him to guard. At 6-foot-3, 311 pounds with 33-inch arms, Ruiz fits the bill. The former Wolverine confirmed he’s one of the best athletes in this interior lineman class, making him perfect to put him on the move running inside and outside zone concepts.
    42. Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri: Elliott doesn’t really have a calling card, but he’s got adequate size and plus-athleticism. There’s also some versatility to his game, having lined up in various spot along Missouri’s defensive front. He’s strong enough to hold multiple gaps and is quick enough to penetrate the backfield when that’s his assignment. If he can continue his upward trajectory in the next level, he has the making of a solid piece up front.
    43. Kenneth Murray, LB Oklahoma: The Lions don’t need a linebacker, but if Murray were to inexplicably slide into the second round, the team would have a tough time passing up. There is definitely some overlap to Jarrad Davis’ skill set and playing style. Both are athletic and better playing what’s in front of them than behind them. But with Davis’ contract expiring, Murray would be a cheaper long-term fit.
    44. Austin Jackson, T, USC: The Lions are in position to draft a high-ceiling developmental tackle with the left and right side locked up and Tyrell Crosby an adequate swing option behind the starters. A two-year starter at USC, Jackson can’t legally buy a beer until May. He’s a high-end athlete who needs polish to be a high-end offensive lineman.
    45. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds with nearly 33-inch arms, this is how you design a cornerback in a video game. Diggs (7) had an exceptional 2019 season, allowing 22 completions the 52 times the ball was thrown his way, while picking off three passes. His background as a receiver helps him understand what the opposition is trying to do. The lack of recorded measurables before the draft is mildly concerning.
    46. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois: Chinn doesn’t have the resume of LSU standout Grant Delpit, but the small-school star offers more intriguing upside as a versatile chess piece with elite athleticism. In some ways, he’s the backfield version of Isaiah Simmons. At 6-foot-3, 221 pounds, you won’t find many bigger at the position. Chinn also has jets and elite leaping ability. The total package allowed him to pick off 10 passes the past three seasons. With proper development, he could be a star.
    47. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU: Talking to Reagor at the combine, I couldn’t help but be reminded of Quandre Diggs. There was a chip on the receiver’s shoulder he made little effort to hide. In the open field, he has some of Golden Tate’s elusiveness, but he’s a more explosive leaper, allowing him to win on 50-50 balls despite being under 6 feet tall. Reagor also offers more as a field stretch than Tate did for the Lions.
    48. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State: A smooth, high-end athlete who has the requisite height and weight for the position. His arms are on the short side, but quick feet can help erase some issues that might cause. The belief is his play strength will be an issue at the start of his career, but a year in an NFL weight room should do wonders.
    49. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU: A fourth running back in our top 50 feels aggressive, but the top of this group is strong, and we really like Zack Moss and A.J. Dillon in the next tier, as well. Edwards-Helaire is unique from the group because of his production as a pass catcher. He caught 55 balls during the team’s championship run in 2019. The compact rusher added another 1,400 yards on the ground, running with surprising power.
    50. Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama: If he didn’t have a string of injury issues, Lewis would probably be looked at as a first-round talent. When he’s on the field, his length and athleticism are a problem for blockers. As a pass-rusher last season, he racked up 48 pressures on 259 snaps. Having played at Alabama, the schematic responsibilities in Detroit should come naturally.
      Patterson spent the first part of his career at Ole Miss before transferring to Michigan, where he started the last two years. He threw for 5,661 yards and 45 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. He ran for 273 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 and 50 yards and five touchdowns last season.

      Kiper has said he could be a late draft selection or priority free agent.

      “Because the way the NFL game is changing, I think his skill set five, seven or 10 years ago, would have been a very tough ask for his style to fit in the NFL,” Herbstreit said. “I think Shea has got to really grow when it comes to his ability to sit in that pocket, because you still ultimately have to be able to do that.

      "I’ve watched a lot of tape of his where the pocket is clean and if the primary receiver is covered and he has to sit there for a hitch and another hitch, he gets out because he’s so athletic, and he’s always, his whole career, high school, college, he’s always been able to rely on his creativity. When you have that background as an athlete, you have the tendency to want to get out. And the NFL, man, they don’t like that. They want you to sit in there and let those linemen who are taught to create that pocket, why are you leaving this pocket when it’s clean? That to me is an area that he really has to continue to grow.”

      Herbstreit appreciates Patterson’s toughness, both physical and mental, and said that combination will be an asset at the next level.

      “What he’s been through at Ole Miss, what he went through at Michigan, the amount of pressure he's dealt with — you know how it is at Michigan. It’s one thing to win, but you better look good doing it, especially playing that position or you’re going to get a lot of critics,” he said.

      "The fact he had to withstand all of that created some tough skin for him and I think that will help him as he moves up into the NFL. Reading coverages, being decisive, being able to sit in that pocket are all areas he’s got to really grow.”

      Here’s a look at Michigan’s players in the NFL Draft:

      OG Ben Bredeson (6-5/316): The two-time captain made 46 starts at left guard during his Michigan career. He helped lead an offensive line that went from being considered a weak point to a strength especially the last two seasons under position coach Ed Warinner. Projected draft position: 3-4.

      ► DE Mike Danna (6-2, 262): While at Central Michigan, Danna accumulated 151 tackles, 27.5 TFLs and had 15 sacks before transferring to Michigan for his final year of eligibility in 2019. The extremely athletic end had 38 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. Projected draft position: 6-7.

      LB Jordan Glasgow (6-1, 226): The hard-working younger brother of Graham and Ryan, who both played at Michigan and are now in the NFL, was hurt by not having a Pro Day and time to meet in person with teams. He’s tough and loves playing special teams. He was second on the team with 89 tackles, had seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Projected draft position: Free agent.

      CB Lavert Hill (5-11, 182): The knock on Hill might be his size, but he is a proven strength in coverage. He had three interceptions and 10 pass breakups last season. Projected draft position: 3-5.

      LB Khaleke Hudson (5-11, 220): Hudson led the Wolverines last season with 101 tackles, and had three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups last season. The issue for Hudson is where NFL teams see him fitting. He is caught between playing linebacker and safety but his desire to play special teams should work in his favor. Projected draft position: 6-free agent.

      TE Sean McKeon (6-5, 230): McKeon was the Wolverines best all-around tight end and was noted for his blocking ability. He finished sixth on the team in receiving with 235 yards and two touchdowns. He has been described as a “versatile big-body tight end” which makes him valuable to NFL teams. Projected draft position: 6-7.

      S Josh Metellus (5-11, 210): Metellus finished last season with 74 tackles, third on the team, two interceptions and five pass breakups. Projected draft position: Rounds 6-7.

      OL Michael Onwenu (6-3, 350): Onwenu made his most progress at right guard his final season with the Wolverines. He is strong and light on his feet but most analysts see him initially working on special teams. Projected draft position: 6-free agent.

      QB Shea Patterson (6-1, 202): Opinions on Patterson’s draft stock vary by analyst. Patterson, who played for four offensive coordinators during his career which began at Ole Miss, started the last two seasons at Michigan and threw for 5,661 yards and had 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He threw for 3,061 yards and 23 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season. Projected draft position: 6-free agent.

      WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (6-2, 208): There’s no doubt Peoples-Jones, who missed the first few games last season with injury, has talent and he is part of a deep draft class for receivers. Peoples-Jones was third on the team in receiving with 438 yards and six touchdowns. Projected draft position: Rounds 4-5.

      OL Cesar Ruiz (6-4, 319): NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said Ruiz plays with “great awareness” and maybe doesn’t have the quickest feet, but is impressive at the point of contact. He said Ruiz is steady and a “know-exactly-what-you're-getting player who can get a chance to be a Pro Bowl caliber center.” Projected draft position: 1-2.

      OL Jon Runyan (6-5, 321): Runyan was steady at left tackle the last two seasons and earned All-Big Ten first-team honors the last two years. For the record, his father, Jon Runyan, was taken in the fourth round of the 1996 draft. Projected draft position: 5-7.

      LB Josh Uche (6-1, 241): Uche is one of the more intriguing players at his position. Uche had 35 tackles last season, including 11.5 tackles for loss and a team-best 8.5 sacks. Jeremiah said Uche has a motor that “jumps out to you. … I think he's just a really good football player and I like kind of the edge that he plays with.” Projected draft position: 2-3.

