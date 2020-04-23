Franz Wagner is coming back to Ann Arbor.

Wagner announced on Thursday he will be returning for his sophomore season and won’t be testing the NBA Draft waters.

Franz Wagner (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

"It's important for me to thank Coach (Juwan) Howard and the staff for not only giving me the time to think about this decision, but also help me gather as much information as I could," Wagner said in a statement.

"Returning to Michigan is the right step for me not only as a basketball player, but as a person, too. This first season was a transition, competitive, fun and one of growth. I am very much looking forward to getting back to Ann Arbor and living that again."

Wagner, a 6-foot-9 wing, averaged 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27 games last season and was named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team.

Despite his potential and upside, he wasn’t listed in any major outlets’ two-round mock drafts.

"Franz and I have had many wonderful conversations since the end of the season. He really took the opportunity to look into everything he could before making his final decision — a decision we are elated for," Howard said in statement.

"His leadership, work ethic and desire to make not only himself, but his teammates better is incredible. I have said Franz is an emerging basketball talent; however, it is his demeanor, integrity and character that I love even more."

Davis' procedure

The program announced center Austin Davis underwent right shoulder surgery on Monday at the Michigan Medicine Bright Center for Specialty Care.

Davis, who wore a protective sleeve on his shoulder in 2019-20, is expected to fully recover with a potential return set for October.

Davis averaged a career-high 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds as a backup big off the bench last season.

Check back later for an updated version of this story.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins