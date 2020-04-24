Michigan’s options to fill its final scholarship for next season continue to dwindle.

Greg Brown III, a 6-foot-9 forward from Austin (Texas) Vandegrift, announced he will be staying close to home and committed to Texas during an Instagram Live video on Friday.

Brown’s finalists included Auburn, Kentucky, Memphis and Michigan. The Austin native was also considering the NBA’s G League program, which offered a reported contract of at least $300,000.

Greg Brown III (Photo: Jon Lopez, Nike)

"It's a real hard decision to be honest," Brown said. "It took me until the final hour to really decide where I want to go. Five schools gave me a great opportunity and the G League gave me a great opportunity. It was great visiting all schools and campuses. The coaches were great and the players were great.

"I just reached out to family and friends and I can't thank them enough for helping me with this decision because it was very, very tough. It was a long process. I decided in the final hour today after I woke up this morning."

Brown was the top uncommitted prospect remaining in the 2020 class and was Michigan’s highest-rated recruiting target. He’s ranked the No. 9 overall recruit and No. 1 power forward in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite.

With Brown’s commitment, only three top-80 recruits in the composite rankings have yet to announce where they’ll be playing next season: five-star center Makur Maker, four-star forward William Jeffress and four-star center Kai Sotto. None of the three hold a Michigan offer, and Maker, who is the cousin of Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker, and Sotto are candidates to go the G League route like elite recruits Isaiah Todd, a former Michigan commit, and Jalen Green.

Given the lack of 2020 choices left on the board, the Wolverines could look to round out their roster with a transfer. However, they are no longer in the mix for graduate transfer Justin Kier, a guard from George Mason who had Michigan among his finalists before cutting his list down to Georgia, Minnesota and N.C. State.

