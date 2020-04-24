Michigan has received a commitment from three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows, the first defensive back in the Wolverines’ 2021 class.

The Wolverines now have 10 commitments and the class is ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten and 12th nationally by 247Sports Composite.

McBurrows, from St. Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, is 5-foot-10, 165 pounds and ranked 44th nationally at his position. He held multiple offers including from Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Penn State.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, appearing Friday on WTKA-AM 1050, said during this stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has become extremely close to this class.

Blessed to be in this position 🙏🏾



Commited to ...



The University Of Michigan #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/GsRtwHoFSE — 1 (@Mcburrows_Jaden) April 24, 2020

“I feel like I know our recruiting class for this year, this 2021 class, better than any class I’ve known so far because there has been so much time to talk to them,” Harbaugh said. “They have the time to talk, we have the time to talk. At this point in the recruiting process, feel really good I’m knowing these guys, and they’re knowing us.

"I really think because there’s more time, you don’t have practice and you’re here at home, and they’re not at practice, and they’re not in gyms. Most guys are at home staying active and have time to talk on the phone.”

