Former Michigan linebacker Josh Uche is on his way to the New England Patriots.

Uche was selected Friday night in the second round with the 60th overall pick. He is the second Wolverine to be picked in the three-day NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded with the Ravens, moving up in the second round. They traded the 71st and 98th choices to for picks No. 60 — used to take Uche — and No. 129. In last year's draft, New England drafted former Michgian defensive end Chase Winovich in the third round.

Michigan center Cesar Ruiz was a first-round selection Thursday night when New Orleans took him with the 24th pick. Michigan players have gone in the first round the last two years, with Devin Bush and Rashan Gary last year and now Ruiz.

Michigan's Josh Uche had strong Senior Bowl performance. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

“He’s a typical New England pick, a guy who can play multiple positions,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the ESPN draft broadcast. “He has tremendous first-step quickness and power.”

The draft continues through Saturday and there are a number of former Michigan players who are waiting word to find out where they will continue playing football: left guard Ben Bredeson, right guard Michael Onwenu, left tackle Jon Runyan, quarterback Shea Patterson, tight end Sean McKeon, receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, linebackers Khaleke Hudson and Jordan Glasgow, defensive end Mike Danna, safety Josh Metellus and cornerback Lavert Hill.

Uche began to turn heads at the Senior Bowl in late January and was considered a versatile player who caught the attention of scouts during the Senior Bowl and at the NFL combine.

“I think Josh Uche will get eight to 10 sacks a year at the next level,” Jeremiah said on a recent conference call.

During the 2019 season at Michigan, Uche had 11½ tackles for loss and 8½ sacks last season. He also had two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Uche, who became a starter for the Wolverines last season, fills a void for the Patriots, who lost linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts. Van Noy and Collins were the Patriots' top two sack leaders, so finding an edge rusher was a focus for New England. Uche will join a group of linebackers/edge rushers that include; Winovich, Don’ta Hightower, John Simon, Brandon Copeland, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Shilique Calhoun and Derek Rivers.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis