Guard Ben Bredeson played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and now he’ll play for John Harbaugh at the Baltimore Ravens.

Bredeson, a two-time captain, was selected Saturday by the Ravens with the 37th pick in the fourth round, 143rd overall. He was the third former Wolverine to be taken in the NFL Draft that concludes Saturday.

Ben Bredeson (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Michigan center Cesar Ruiz was a first-round selection Thursday night when New Orleans took him with the 24th pick. Linebacker Josh Uche was selected Friday night in the second round by New England with the 28th pick, 60th overall. Michigan did not have a player taken in the third round.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper had called Bredeson the best “pure guard” in the draft and thought the Ravens, which needed an interior lineman, could be a landing spot for him.

There are a number of former Michigan players who are waiting word to find out where they will continue playing football: right guard Michael Onwenu, left tackle Jon Runyan, quarterback Shea Patterson, tight end Sean McKeon and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. On defense, linebackers Khaleke Hudson and Jordan Glasgow, defensive end Mike Danna, safety Josh Metellus and cornerback Lavert Hill.

