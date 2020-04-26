Former Michigan big man Colin Castleton is heading closer to home.

Castleton, a Daytona Beach, Florida native, announced on Twitter on Sunday night he’s heading to the Southeastern Conference and transferring to Florida.

Colin Castleton (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

“First off I would like to say thank you to the University of Michigan for these past two years,” Castleton posted in a message. “I will be forever grateful for the wonderful memories I’ve had and the relationships built.

“After careful consideration with my family I have decided to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Florida.”

The 6-foot-11 sophomore forward reportedly heard from over 30 programs, including Butler, Cincinnati, Dayton, N.C. State, Notre Dame and Xavier, after he entered the transfer portal on April 9.

Castleton has two years of eligibility remaining and will possibly have to sit out next season due to transfer rules. He could apply for an immediate eligibility waiver or could be immediately eligible if a one-time transfer exception goes into effect for this coming season.

Castleton served as a backup big last season for the Wolverines and appeared in 25 games. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 7.9 minutes off the bench while splitting time at the center and power forward positions. However, he saw his role diminish as center Austin Davis passed him in the rotation and he didn’t see any action in six of Michigan’s final 14 games.

Castleton, a former four-star prospect, was part of Michigan’s 2018 five-man recruiting class and signed with the Wolverines over Illinois, Florida and Xavier. He’s the second member of that class to transfer this offseason, along with guard David DeJulius, who has landed at Cincinnati.

Florida went 19-12 and finished tied for fourth in the SEC with an 11-7 mark last season under fifth-year coach Mike White.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins