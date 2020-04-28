Markus Allen (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan has added its first receiver to the 2021 class with the commitment of three-star Markus Allen, who announced his decision on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Allen plays for Northmont High in Ohio. He chose the Wolverines over West Virginia, Purdue and Michigan State, among others.

Allen is ranked No. 83 nationally at his position and the No. 20 overall recruit in Ohio in the 247Sports composite.

Michigan has 11 commitments in its 2021 class.