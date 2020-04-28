Shea Patterson, Michigan’s starting quarterback the last two seasons, shared a hopeful message on social media Monday night, just two days after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Shea Patterson (Photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

Patterson was not selected in the draft but could still land with a team as a free agent. Michigan had 10 players drafted, including first-round selection, center Cesar Ruiz. Two players, tight end Sean McKeon and cornerback Lavert Hill, were signed as free agents.

“In the middle of difficult lies opportunity….I will be more than ready when my number is called,” Patterson wrote Monday night on Twitter.

In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity...I will be more than ready when my number is called. — Shea Patterson (@SheaPatterson_1) April 27, 2020

Shortly after the NFL Draft, Patterson offered congratulations to his Michigan teammates who were selected, “especially the big fellas upfront!” he wrote on Instagram, referencing the four offensive linemen who were drafted.

Patterson transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss and started the last two seasons for the Wolverines, his favorite team while growing up in Toledo.

More: Virus turns ex-Wolverine Henry Poggi's Italian adventure into great escape

Patterson, who played for four offensive coordinators during his career, threw for 5,661 yards and had 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions the last two seasons. He threw for 3,061 yards and 23 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season and was voted by his teammates as the Most Valuable Player.