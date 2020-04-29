Former Michigan receiver Tarik Black has transferred to Texas, he announced on social media.

Black graduated from Michigan so he will be immediately eligible for the Longhorns.

Tarik Black (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Black arrived at Michigan in 2017 as a four-star prospect from Cheshire, Conn., and the nation’s No. 15 receiver, according to 247Sports, but his UM career was plagued by injuries.

Black had 25 catches for 323 yards and one touchdown in 2019, and he was outpaced statistically by Ronnie Bell, Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones. In three seasons at UM, Black totaled 40 catches for 507 yards and two touchdowns.

Black appeared to be a rising star as a freshman before suffering a broken left foot against Air Force in the third game, missing the rest of the season. After making a full recovery, Black was preparing to pick up where he left off but broke his right foot before the 2018 season.